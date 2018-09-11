REGION ROUNDUP: Darlington softball ends skid with subregion win
Olivia Adams got the win on the mound, allowing just an earned run and spreading out four walks and three strikeouts over the final five innings. The junior also went 2 for 5 with two doubles.
Kinsey Love went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Lady Tigers, while Karoline Hunt and Caroline Dingler each went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for Darlington (3-12, 1-5 6-A/A), which will be back on the road Thursday at Gordon Lee.
Pepperell 6, Gordon Central 2
Sydnie Edwards and Dahlia Sanford each had two hits and Chloe Jones went the distance while striking out seven in Pepperell’s 6-2 win over Gordon Central on Tuesday.
Maddie Clay and Edwards each had an RBI in the Region 7-AA contest as the Lady Dragons (11-5, 6-3) took a 4-2 lead after three innings and managed to hold back the visiting Lady Warriors the rest of the way.
Pepperell travels to Coosa on Thursday.
Rockmart 15, Model 0
Rockmart put up 13 runs in the first inning and wrapped up a 15-0 win over Model in three innings Tuesday.
Carlee Graham got the win on the mound and Emily Loveless finished with two hits and six RBIs for the Lady Jackets (15-1, 9-1 7-AA).
Rockmart hosts Polk County rival Cedartown today at 4:30 p.m. while Model (1-9, 1-9) hosts Chattooga on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Coosa starts area 2-0
The Coosa volleyball team got a sweep in its first Area 6-AA/A matches of the season Tuesday, defeating Pepperell and Rockmart in straight sets at home.
The Lady Eagles (18-7, 2-0) won 25-16, 25-14 over Pepperell and then got a convincing 25-3, 25-6 win against Rockmart. Kasey Thacker had 19 kills, seven digs, two blocks and an assist on the day, while Brinley Smith finished with 43 assists, eight digs and four kills.
Coosa steps out of area play Thursday when it travels to Rome.
Armuchee battles
It took an extra set but the Armuchee Lady Indians pulled out a win over Model on Tuesday to begin their Area 6-AA/A schedule 2-0.
Model won the first set 25-23 before Armuchee came back to win the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-16. The Lady Indians also defeated Georgia School for the Deaf 25-5, 25-6.