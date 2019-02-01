The junior scored 21 points, grabbed six boards and dished out five assists as the Lady Tigers rolled to a 61-35 win against region foe Mt. Zion.
The win improves Darlington to 16-6 and 10-2 in Region 6-A play with the team beginning play in the region tournament on Wednesday.
Sydney Seymour added 14 points for Darlington, while Emmaline Ratledge scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Rockmart girls 72, Coosa 39
Keyarah Berry scored 33 points to help lead the Rockmart girls’ basketball team to a 72-39 region victory at Coosa on Friday night.
The sophomore also hit three 3-pointers in the win for the Lady Yellow Jackets who finish the regular season with a 12-2 region record and take the No. 2 seed into the region tournament, which will be played Monday and Tuesday before wrapping up next Friday and Saturday at Rockmart.
Megan Little added 20 points including four 3-pointers for Rockmart.
Coosa (2-19, 1-13) was led by Nay Millsap and Paris Woodard with nine points and Gracie Shumate with eight points.
Trion girls 40, North Cobb Christian 23
The Trion girls’ basketball team closed out the regular season Friday with a 40-23 region win against North Cobb Christian on the road.
Shelby Carlock led the Lady Bulldogs (11-11, 6-6 6-A) with 14 points, while Chloe Murdock added nine points.
The Lady Bulldogs will begin region tournament play Tuesday at Christian Heritage.
Model boys 77, Armuchee 64
After leading by only 33-30 at halftime, the Model boys’ basketball team pulled away in the second half for a 77-64 region win against host Armuchee on Friday night.
Jackson Mathis scored 26 points and was 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Blue Devils. Jared Bomer added 14 points for Model (12-12, 8-6 7-AA), Jabari Burge scored 12, and David Veillon scored 10 while hitting 6 of 7 free throws.
Eli Brock scored 17 points including three 3-pointers to lead Armuchee (6-16, 5-9), with Brayden Perry adding 14 points and four 3-pointers. Luke Mayhall scored 11 points while hitting three 3-pointers.
The two teams will compete again next week in the region tournament at Rockmart High School.
Darlington boys 88, Mt. Zion 78
Five players scored in double digits for the Darlington boys’ team as the Tigers took an 88-78 win over Region 6-A foe Mt. Zion on the road Friday.
Wit Szymanski was the leading scorer for Darlington with 22 points, while teammates Andrew Land, Barrick Wade and Patrick Shelley each had 15 in the contest.
Tate Ratledge finished with 10 points, while Eli Brooks added nine.
Darlington (13-10, 9-5 6-A) will wrap up the regular season Saturday with a game against Notre Dame (Tenn.) at the McCallie School in Chattanooga.
Unity Christian girls 51, Cherokee Christian 50
Trailing in the final seconds of Thursday’s home game against Cherokee Christian, the Unity Christian girls’ basketball team rallied to come away with a 51-50 win to wrap up regular-season action.
The Lady Lions were down two points with 10 seconds remaining before Maggie Dyer hit a 3-pointer to seal the win for Unity.
Dyer and Sydney Wells led the Lady Lions (15-4, 7-1 GICAA) with 17 points each, and Maggie Whitehead added nine points.
As the N0. 1 seed in the Region 1 tournament, the Lady Lions will go up against the No. 4 seed on Tuesday at Horizon Christian Academy as the team tries for its sixth straight region title.