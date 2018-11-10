The Eagles were defeated 32-10 by No. 1-ranked Hapeville-Charter, and the Dragons were shut out 34-0 by Douglass.
The Eagles (4-7) hung close, jumping out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before the Hornets (10-1) took control of the game, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 16-7 lead. The Eagles held the Hornets scoreless in the second quarter, but weren’t able to get across the goal line again.
The Dragons close out their season with a 6-5 record after the loss to Douglass (10-1), and entered the playoffs shorthanded, losing starting quarterback Gage Moses and backup quarterback Josh Ross to injuries last week.
Trion 20, Wilcox County 19
After trailing by 12 points in the third quarter, the Trion football team rallied to come away with a 20-19 win against visiting Wilcox County on Friday in the opening round of the Class A Public playoffs.
Hagen Willingham scored on a 69-yard run with :03 left in the third quarter to cut the Wilcox County lead to 19-13. Following a blocked punt by Trion in the fourth quarter, Bryce Wallin scored on a 2-yard run to give the Bulldogs the 20-19 lead with 6:52 left in the game.
Willingham led Trion (8-3) with 153 yards on 13 carries, and Johnson finished with 87 yards on 19 carries.
Desmond Tisdol scored two touchdowns for Wilcox County (5-6).
The Bulldogs advance to the Sweet 16 where they will face Schley County on the road next Friday. Schley County is coming off bye week through the opening round.
St. Pius 38, Cedartown 6
Cedartown’s season came to an end on the road after the Bulldogs were defeated in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs against St. Pius in a 38-6 loss.
Cedartown’s Tony Mathis scored the Bulldogs’ only touchdown of the night on an 8-yard run in the second quarter which tied the score 6-6. The two teams took the tied score into halftime before the Golden Lions turned it on in the second half.
Cedartown (5-6) finished with 291 yards of offense, as St. Pius (10-1) put up 375 yards against the Cedartown defense.
Calhoun 55, Fannin County 17
Calhoun cruised past Fannin County on Friday night at home in a 55-17 landslide victory in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Calhoun’s defense set the tone and constantly flipped the field, recording five first-half turnovers. Calhoun (11-0) linebacker Carson Griffin pounced on a Fannin County (4-7) fumble in the first half, leading to Calhoun’s first points of the game on a 4-yard score from Zack Fuller.
Logan Parker was next in line to notch a turnover, picking off Fannin County quarterback Luke Holloway for the first of his two interceptions. Davis Allen had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Jonkell Tolbert also had an interception.
The Jackets now advance to the Sweet 16 for a matchup against the Lovett Lions next Friday at home.