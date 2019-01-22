With Coosa holding a 56-39 lead after three quarters of the Region 7-AA contest, Model outscored the Eagles 23-12 in the final period, coming within four of the Eagles with 25 seconds left.
Coosa (13-6, 9-2 7-AA) was led by Kenon Dixon’s 26 points as the senior went 6-of-6 from the free throw line and hit four 3-pointers. Model’s Kidron Ford led all scorers with 28 points, going 9-of-10 from the line. He finished with five 3’s and scored 10 in the fourth.
Brayden Dean scored 18 points for Model, including three 3’s, while Jackson Mathis added 11. The Blue Devils finished with 10 total 3-pointers. Coosa’s Zehbien Philyaw score 15 points, and Sean Brown had 12.
Model (11-11, 7-5) will host Rockmart on Friday evening, while Coosa will try to keep their momentum going with a trip to Summerville to face Chattooga.
Rome boys 104, Carrollton 100 (2OT)
In a marathon contest between Region 7-5A opponents, the Rome High Wolves outlasted visiting Carrollton in double overtime to win their final home game of the regular season, 104-100.
Rome (14-7, 7-5 7-5A) took a 37-28 lead into halftime, but the Trojans pushed forward in the second half and the score was 70-70 at the end of regulation.
After both teams scored 17 points in the first overtime, the Wolves were able to edge Carrollton in the second extra period.
Rome’s Caleb Byrd continued his hot pace this season with a 41-point performance, while Jaylen Nelson had 33 points and KJ Brown added 15. Rome is at East Paulding on Friday.
Unity Christian boys 65, Holy Ground 52
After having their nine-game winning streak snapped on Friday, the Unity Christian boys’ team got back to work Tuesday with a 65-52 win over Holy Ground Baptist on the road Tuesday night.
Hutson Bryant led the Lions with 23 points, followed by Zach Irmscher with 11. Hudson Hill and Eli Wells each had nine points, while Xander Beaty finished with eight.
Unity (11-7) will be at home Friday with a game against Killian Hills Christian for Senior Night.
Armuchee boys 54, Dade County 49
A steady performance in the second half allowed the Armuchee Indians to overcome some early challenges and pick up a 54-49 road win over Region 7-AA opponent Dade County on Tuesday.
Down 30-21 at the half, Armuchee won the third quarter 11-2 to tie the game and then closed it out in the final eight minutes. Brantson Duck led the Indians with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Eli Brock finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.
The win snaps an eight-game skid for Armuchee (5-14, 4-7 7-AA), which hosts Gordon Central on Friday.
Rockmart boys 66, Pepperell 49
Glenn Walker stepped up for the Rockmart boys’ basketball team Tuesday and scored 26 points to lead his team to a 66-49 win over Pepperell in Lindale.
The Region 7-AA tilt also saw Sam DePew score 16 to aid the Jackets’ efforts. Rockmart (10-8, 8-1 7-AA) will play Model in Shannon on Friday, while Pepperell (5-13, 3-7) hosts Dade County.
North Cobb Christian boys 65, Darlington 55
Darlington had three players score in double digits but it wasn’t enough to hold off a tough North Cobb Christian team as the Tigers fell 65-55 at home Tuesday.
Patrick Shelley led the way with 18 points for Darlington in the Region 6-A contest, while Barrick Wade had 13 points and Andrew Land had 11.
The Tigers (11-9, 7-4 6-A) will be back in action today hosting Bowdon at 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Zion-Carroll boys 80, Trion 49
Brier Ingle had 21 points but the Trion boys could overcome visiting Mt. Zion-Carroll on Tuesday night, losing 80-49 in the Region 6-A contest. The Bulldogs (8-11, 3-8 6-A) are at Gordon Lee on Friday.
Model girls 55, Coosa 18
Taking charge from the start of the game, Model’s girls’ basketball team picked up a 55-18 win over Coosa on Tuesday evening at the Eagles’ Nest.
Model (16-6, 9-2 7-AA) owned an 18-6 lead after the first period and was up 27-7 at halftime of the Region 7-AA contest.
Montana Moats made two 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 15 points for the visiting Lady Blue Devils. Teammate Megan Kent put in 12 while Libby Upton added 10.
Paris Woodard led Coosa (2-15, 1-11) with six points.
Model will host Rockmart in Shannon on Friday, while the Lady Eagles are on the road at Chattooga.
Armuchee girls 47, Dade County 42
The Armuchee Lady Indians traveled to Trenton on Tuesday and came back with a Region 7-AA victory after topping host Dade County 47-42.
Olivia Moses paced Armuchee with 13 points, while Katie Shinholster and Grace Stanley each had 10. Dade County (12-8, 6-4 7-AA) held an 18-16 lead at halftime before the Lady Indians came out with a 21-point third period to get ahead.
Armuchee (7-12, 2-9) will host Gordon Central on Friday.
Darlington girls 75, North Cobb Christian 23
Four Darlington girls finished with double-digit scoring in an overpowering performance Tuesday as the Lady Tigers defeated North Cobb Christian 75-23 at home.
Caroline Dingler, who was recognized for passing the 1,000 career point mark against North Murray on Saturday, had 20 points to lead Darlington on Tuesday.
Olivia Adams finished with 15 points, followed by Sydney Seymour’s 11. Emmaline Ratledge had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds against the Region 6-A opponents.
Darlington (14-5, 8-1 6-A) will turnaround and host Bowdon today for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
Trion girls 59, Mt. Zion-Carroll 28
Shelby Carlock scored 18 points and the homestanding Trion girls’ basketball team got a 59-28 win over Region 6-A foe Mt. Zion-Carroll on Tuesday.
Chloe Murdock came away with 12 points in the game, while Jaycie Helms added nine for the Lady Bulldogs.
Trion (10-9, 5-4 6-A) will travel to Chickamauga on Friday to take on Gordon Lee.