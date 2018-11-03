Coosa (4-6, 4-3 7-AA) took a 10-7 lead into halftime and carried its offensive momentum into the second half when Dixon sliced through the Gordon Central defense for a 21-yard rushing touchdown.
Malaki Martin snagged a pass from Dixon in the third quarter that was tipped several times for a 33-yard catch in the back of the end zone. Dixon also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and Coosa tacked on two more touchdowns in the form of a 71-yard scoring run by Dixon and a 1-yard touchdown pass from Dixon to Logan Pledger.
Coosa will go on the road next Friday to face Hapeville Charter, the No. 1-ranked team in Class AA and reigning Class AA state champions.
Armuchee 35, Dade County 14
The Armuchee football team wrapped up its first season under head coach Jeremy Green on Friday with a 35-14 win against Region 7-AA foe Dade County
The Indians led 14-0 at halftime and managed to tack on three more scores in the second half on their way to their first region win of the season and a 2-8 overall record.
Trion 40, Pinecrest Academy 13
Braden Johnson scored two touchdowns in the first quarter of Friday’s contest against Pinecrest Academy as the Bulldogs cruised to a 40-13 win against the No. 3 team from Region 6-A/B.
Trion, which is ranked 11th in the Class A Public Power Ratings, will host the No. 22 team next week in the opening round of the state playoffs.
After Pinecrest Academy tied the score 13-13 before halftime, Hagen Willingham scored on a 20-yard run in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs (7-3) a 20-13 lead. Willingham also scored in the fourth quarter on a 21-yard pass from Lincoln Maddux.
Johnson finished with 116 yards on 19 carries, Willingham had 140 yards on 16 carries, Alex Stewart returned a blocked punt 40 yards for a core, and Will Wyatt score on a 3-yard run.
Peachtree Academy 44, Unity Christian 6
Unity Christian fell 44-6 to Peachtree Academy on the road Friday night in the first round of the GICAA state playoffs, bringing its season to an end.
While only down 14-0 at halftime, Unity couldn’t hold back Peachtree’s charge in the second half. Unity’s only score came in the third quarter when Caleb Thompson scored on a 70-yard run to cut the Panthers’ lead to 20-6. Thompson finished with 100 yards on six carries for the Lions, and Eli Wells had three catches for 54 yards.
Calhoun 49, LFO 0
With Friday night’s 49-0 win over LFO, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets and head coach Hal Lamb are now state record holders as the program with the longest streak of region championships with 18.
The Yellow Jackets (10-0, 8-0) scored on each of their first four offensive possessions in the Region 6-AAA contest against the Warriors (7-3, 6-1), and will face Fannin County next week at home in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs.