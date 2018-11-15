Jared Bomer hit two free throws with 4.7 second left to put Model up by one over the Class 4A team. He finished with a team-leading 26 points and nine rebounds.
Kidron Ford was next with 18 points on the night, while Jabari Burge had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Model (1-0) trailed 42-39 at the half and managed to stay in striking distance for the remainder of the game.
The Blue Devils will be back in action Nov. 30 as they host Region 7-AA opponent Dade County.
In other action:
NW Whitfield girls 66, Model 56
The Model Lady Blue Devils worked to keep up with Northwest Whitfield’s girls but free throws allowed the Class 4A visitors to pull away at the end Thursday and win 66-56.
It was the opening game for both teams.
Sophomore Montana Moats led Model with 23 points in the game as well as seven rebounds and five steals. Libby Upton had 17 points and seven rebounds in her first game of her senior season, while Madison Harper added seven points and six boards.
Model (0-1) will play in Northwest Whitfield’s Thanksgiving Classic tournament beginning Monday with a game against Cleveland High School out of Tennessee.
GHC women 78, S. Crescent Tech 42
Georgia Highlands’ women’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in the conference with a 78-42 win over Southern Crescent Tech on Wednesday evening for the Lady Chargers' first home game of the season.
GHC opened the game on a 10-0 run and never looked back as the Lady Chargers won the rebound battle 44-27 and scored 42 points in the paint versus eight by Southern Crescent. GHC shot 49.2 percent from the field to Southern Crescent’s 22.
Sharai Lay had a double-double with 15 points and 19 rebounds for Georgia Highlands, while Jessica Eadsforth Yates finished with 16 points and nine assists.
“Sharai Lay did a good job of backing up her player of the week honors from last week with a great night, and Jessica Eadsforth Yates had her best game yet. It was a great team win,” head coach Brandan Harrell said.
Destiny Marshall also had 16 points to go with seven rebounds, Ciara Thompson had 13 points and 7 rebounds, and Nijeria Jordan had 11 points.
The Lady Chargers (3-1, 2-0 GCAA) return to action Tuesday at home against Gadsden State.