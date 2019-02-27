The Armuchee girls’ tennis team rolled to a 5-0 win against Pepperell on Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College with all three singles matches ending with 6-0, 6-0 shutouts.
Brooke Dellis defeated Carrington Nails at No 1 singles, No. 2 singles was won by Hannah Dellis over Jasmine Greismer, and No. 3 singles saw Chloe Purdy top Haley Thomas.
At No. 1 doubles, the team of Taylor Harris and Blaine Fox defeated Erica Fox and Jayden Burmbelow 6-3, 6-1, and Madysen Hurley and Ansley Reece teamed up to defeat Hannah Nash and Ashley Cordle 6-0, 0-6, 10-7.
The Lady Indians will travel to face Gordon Central on Tuesday, while Pepperell plays Coosa.
Armuchee boys 5, Pepperell 0
The Armuchee boys’ tennis team blanked Pepperell 5-0 on Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Darby Hopper defeated Ben Whelchel 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles was won by Ethan McGhee with a 6-0, 6-3 score against Koby Legg, and Baron St. Clair topped Brian Wiggins at No. 3 singles 6-4, 6-4.
The team of Eli Brock and Jackson House defeated Wheeler Mathis and Blake Galenzoski 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, and No. 2 doubles was won 6-1, 6-1 by Ethan Carver and Ethan Hoover over Kody Bulloch and Conner Arrington.
The Indians will travel to face Gordon Central on Tuesday, while Pepperell plays Coosa.
Rockmart girls 5, Woodland 0
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team maintained its perfect record Wednesday by shutting out Woodland 5-0 on the road Wednesday.
Mary Ella Owen won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Emma Evans took No. 2 singles 5-7, 6-0, 6-3, and Mary Ann Earwood won at No. 3 singles 7-5, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles Eisley Pope and Maddie Ann Harp won 6-2, 6-3, and Malorie Bradfield and Amber Massey won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
The Lady Yellow Jackets host Chattooga today.
Rockmart boys 4, Woodland 1
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team dropped only one match against host Woodland on Wednesday to improve its record to 4-0.
Jackson Norris won at No. 2 singles 3-6, 6-1, 7-6, and Bennett Vest won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Hunter England and Elijah Malone won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan won No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-1.
The Yellow Jackets host Chattooga today.
GOLF: Pepperell girls 88, Cedartown 100
The Pepperell girls’ golf team earned a win Wednesday against Cedartown at Meadow Lakes Golf Course.
For Pepperell, Josie McGraw was the low medalist with a 40, and Sydnie Edwards shot a 48.
Cedartown’s Evie Blackmon carded a 46, and Kensley Houston shot a 54.
TUESDAY’S LATE CONTESTS
BASEBALL: Model 3, Gilmer 2, 9 inn.
The Model baseball team improved to 4-0 on the season Tuesday with a 3-2 win against Gilmer with Connor Yarbrough knocking in the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Rett Edwards earned the win for the Blue Devils striking out six and allowing two hits over six innings. Jakob Monteith started the game for Model, struck out three and allowed an earned run.
Brody Pearson was 2 of 3 at the plate for the Blue Devils with one RBI, and Brody Pace was 2 of 4.
Model hosts Murray County today at 5:30 p.m.
TENNIS: Rockmart boys 5, Coosa 0
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team shutout Coosa on Tuesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Bennett Vest and Timothy Malone both earned 6-0, 6-0 wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and Jackson Norris won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, and No. 2 doubles was won 6-0, 6-4 by Nathan Barrett and Thomas Vest.