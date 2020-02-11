SUMMERVILLE — Rockmart trailed for most of Monday's Region 7-AA boys’ championship game against Chattooga, but the Yellow Jackets took the lead when it mattered most.
The No. 2-seeded Jackets came from behind late in the fourth quarter to take down the top-seeded Indians 54-52 on Friday night on Chattooga’s home court.
The win was the second game in a row Rockmart has come from behind for a win after trailing against Model in the semifinals.
“It’s great. I’m just proud of our kids,” Rockmart coach Vic Calhoun said. “We’ve been preaching to them the fourth quarter is ours. We work so hard and condition ourselves for the fourth quarter and this tournament has proven that the fourth quarter has been ours. I’m so proud of the guys. They fought tooth and nail and never gave up. It’s a big win for our program.”
The game was tied 16-16 at the end of the first quarter and the Jackets didn’t lead again until the last seconds of the game when Tyler Rowland sank two free throws to give Rockmart the points needed to get the win.
Juke Boozer converted a three-point play to tie the score with 38 seconds left to play, then as time was running out, Rowland pulled up for a 3-pointer with 7.3 seconds left on the clock and was fouled, putting him at the free throw line to score the winning points.
The game was a rematch of last year’s region title game that saw Rockmart come up short. The Jackets had also lost to Chattooga twice earlier this season.
“We knew that we had never put a full game together,” Calhoun said. “We knew they weren’t necessarily a better program than us, we just had to keep at it and to play team basketball. We just stayed the course and kept ourselves in it. The defense won it tonight.”
Calhoun said he held back some players who normally get more minutes, including Ty Floyd and Sherman Davis, but the strategy paid off late in the game.
“It took their minutes away,” Calhoun said. “Those are guys who are starters, and they didn’t complain, and they didn’t pout. They knew it was for the team. It worked tonight.”
Boozer led the Jackets with 21 points, Rowland finished with 11 points and Javin Whatley added 16 points. The win gives the Jackets the No. 1 seed from Region 7-AA heading into this weekend’s Class AA state playoffs, while the Indians will be seeded No. 2.
Rockmart will host Jordan (12-16), Region 5-AA’s No. 4 seed, in the first round of the state playoffs, and Calhoun has hopes his team will make a deep postseason run.
“We’ve set ourselves up to make a run,” Calhoun said. “We want to go past the Sweet 16 this year, and we gave ourselves the best opportunity to do that by taking care of business tonight.”
The Indians were led by Malachi Jackson with 12 points, Cash Allen and Jatorrian Williams with 10 points and Damien Smith with nine points on three 3-pointers.
Chattooga will host No. 3-seeded Temple (18-10) in the first round of the state playoffs, but the loss deprived the Indians of a fourth straight region title.
“I’m still really proud of the way our boys played this season,” Chattooga coach Jared Groce said. “We’re disappointed in the outcome for sure, but you’ve got to give Rockmart credit. We get to host the first round this weekend, and I’m looking forward to seeing how our team can do against Temple.”