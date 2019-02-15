With the semifinals completed on Friday at the Macon Centreplex, a number of local wrestlers earned their way into the championships of their respective weight classes, with Darlington qualifying five for the finals and Chattooga getting four through to title bouts.
Dalton Blankenship and Colton Woods will look to complete their Darlington careers as four-time state champions Saturday. Blankenship takes on Nate Watson of North Cobb Christian in the Class A 132-pound finals, while Woods faces Chris Sperin of George Walton Academy at 138. Both seniors have won each of their matches in Macon by pin.
Darlington’s Rhett McDurmon has also won his two matches by fall and is in the 170-pound finals to defend his 2018 state championship against Jake Frates of Commerce.
Alan Cordero, meanwhile, will try to win a state title as a freshman as the Darlington wrestler goes up against Beau Mitchell of George Walton Academy in the 126-pound finals Saturday. Tyler Ingram edged out a 5-3 decision in the 145 pound semifinals to set up a championship match with Harrison Dearth of Wesleyan.
Chattooga’s Griffin Jarrett is still in line to become a three-time state champion as the junior will face Jose Balderas of Toombs County in the Class AA 106-pound final. He has won a match by technical fall and major decision so far this week.
The Indians also have their top three heavyweights into the championships, with Ty Veatch set to take on Tahjah Watts of Vidalia at 195 pounds, Alex Mears matched with Bremen’s Jacob Stephens at 220 pounds, and Luis Medina paired with Toombs County’s Rolando Tonoco at 285.
Continuing in Class AA, Rockmart has three wrestlers in Saturday’s finals after Peyton Morris (120) and Zoryan Hendricks (170) each won their semifinal match by pin, and Griffin Pace earned a major decision.
Armuchee’s Wes Conley pinned Heard County’s Franklin Jackson in the 113-pound semifinals and will take on Tyler Snowden of Social Circle in the championships Saturday. Pepperell’s Thomas Zenga will be in the finals as well after getting a 12-11 decision over Social Circle’s Justin Ivey on Friday. He will face Bremen’s Aaron Brock in the 138 title match.
Many other local wrestlers are in the wrestlebacks and have worked their way through the consolation brackets. Model has three wrestlers competing for a possible third-place finish, as does Pepperell.
Armuchee’s Jamison Powell secured her spot as the school’s first girl wrestler to medal at state by getting to the consolation semifinals Friday. She is competing in the first GHSA Girls State Traditional Wrestling Championship and will wrestle for fifth place Saturday at 136 pounds.