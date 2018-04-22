PREP WRESTLING: Triple threat tops All-Area
Cycles in sports provide the ebb and flow of competition on the local, regional and state stage. But the Greater Rome area continued to excel on the wrestling mat on each level this past season.
A year after several wrestlers turned heads at the traditional state championships, the local talent kept the trend going this past season, with seven state champions and more than twice as many finishing in the top two of their weight class.
Three members of that championship class who made the return trip to the top of the podium stood out from the rest.
Darlington’s Dalton Blankenship and Colton Woods took the challenge to continue their ascension through the varsity ranks and won their third straight state titles this season.
Armuchee’s Jacob Henderson powered through his opponents and repeated as the Class AA 182-pound state champion in his final season of prep competition.
All three highlight the 2018 Rome News-Tribune All-Area Team as the Wrestlers of the Year.
Henderson came back from a broken leg that kept him from competing in his freshman season to go on and accumulate a 148-10 record, including an undefeated 45-0 season as a junior.
He went 54-3 this past season, winning his third straight area championship and finishing on the podium at state for the third year in a row as well, only this time doubling his championship tally with a 5-2 decision over BJ Bradford of Elbert County.
The Class A state champion at 132 pounds, Woods went 42-1 this past season, while Blankenship went 40-1 and won the Class A 126-pound state title.
Both Darlington juniors have won area, state sectional and state traditional titles each year of high school.
Each Tiger also won their division this past season at the Tri-State Invitational at Ringgold High School and the Darlington Classic.
2018 RN-T ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Wt. Name School
106 Griffin Jarrett Chattooga
113 Wes Conley Armuchee
120 Ivan Arguello Rome
126 Dalton Blankenship* Darlington
132 Colton Woods* Darlington
138 Lincoln Maddux Trion
145 Cole Luallen Trion
152 Rhett McDurmon Darlington
160 Garrett Sheffield Darlington
170 Jacoby Cottrell Chattooga
182 Jacob Henderson* Armuchee
195 Logan Blevins Trion
220 JC Burkett Armuchee
285 Luis Medina Chattooga
*Wrestlers of the Year
SECOND TEAM
Wt. Name School
106 Cameron Espy Armuchee
113 Carl McDurmon Darlington
120 Bo Stricklin Trion
126 Walker Byrd Model
132 Isaiah Bevels Pepperell
138 Davis Peek Darlington
145 Ethan Nixon Armuchee
152 Austin Kiser Chattooga
160 Ty Veatch Chattooga
170 Bryant Wilkinson Rome
182 Jack Bennett Pepperell
195 Alex Mears Chattooga
220 Aiden Brock Trion
285 Clay Baker Trion
HONORABLE MENTION
ARMUCHEE: Brayden Butler, Kyle Cushing; CEDARTOWN: Chris Davis, Tanner Mason, Thomas Zenga; MODEL: Duncan Blankenship, Tommy Herod, Dillon Langston, Ray Shaw, Joseph Wallace; PEPPERELL: Landon Camp, Drake Miller, Ethan Sharpe; ROME: Tyler Ingram, Elvis Perez, Mason Sterner; TRION: Branson Bowman, Noah Deparler, Alonzo Francisco.