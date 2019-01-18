Joe Knight

Head coach Joe Knight and the Pepperell Dragons will look to regroup today and compete for third place at the GHSA Class AA team dual wrestling state championships in Macon. / File-Jeremy Stewart

After hitting the mats through two days of that state’s top wrestling competition, two are teams have battled their way through to earn the right to compete on the final day of action.

Trion and Pepperell will close out the Georgia High School Association Team Dual Wrestling Championships today at the Macon Centreplex with the Bulldogs looking to bring home a state championship while the Dragons hope to battle back for a third-place finish.

Trion, which has finished third at the state duals the last three seasons, has already surpassed that this season but will face a tough opponent today in the Class A finals when they go up against powerhouse Commerce.

The Tigers are the defending state champions in Class A and are shooting for their sixth straight title.

 “I thought we wrestled really hard in our first two matches,” Trion coach Eric Brock said. “We do have a tough one tomorrow though. They’re a very tough team, but I’m just excited to be able to be in the finals with them and give them everything we’ve got.”

After a bye through the first round, the Bulldogs made quick work of their first opponent, cruising past Irwin County 55-24 on Thursday. They then came out in the Class A semifinals Friday afternoon and defeated Wesleyan 44-24 to make it to the finals. Trion and Commerce are scheduled to square off today at 3 p.m.

In Class AA action, Pepperell came away with big wins in their two rounds Thursday, beating Callaway 48-36 to start the tournament off and then moving on to top Spencer 44-36 in the quarterfinals.

But the Dragons fell in the semifinals Thursday afternoon to four-time state champion Social Circle 62-17, putting them in the consolation bracket where they can finished no higher than third.

Pepperell will face Dade County in the consolation semifinals today at 9 a.m. The Wolverines defeated Callaway in the consolation quarterfinals on Friday night and went toe-to-toe with Pepperell last Saturday in the championship round of the Area 5-AA Duals before losing in a tiebreaker.