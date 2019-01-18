Trion and Pepperell will close out the Georgia High School Association Team Dual Wrestling Championships today at the Macon Centreplex with the Bulldogs looking to bring home a state championship while the Dragons hope to battle back for a third-place finish.
Trion, which has finished third at the state duals the last three seasons, has already surpassed that this season but will face a tough opponent today in the Class A finals when they go up against powerhouse Commerce.
The Tigers are the defending state champions in Class A and are shooting for their sixth straight title.
“I thought we wrestled really hard in our first two matches,” Trion coach Eric Brock said. “We do have a tough one tomorrow though. They’re a very tough team, but I’m just excited to be able to be in the finals with them and give them everything we’ve got.”
After a bye through the first round, the Bulldogs made quick work of their first opponent, cruising past Irwin County 55-24 on Thursday. They then came out in the Class A semifinals Friday afternoon and defeated Wesleyan 44-24 to make it to the finals. Trion and Commerce are scheduled to square off today at 3 p.m.
In Class AA action, Pepperell came away with big wins in their two rounds Thursday, beating Callaway 48-36 to start the tournament off and then moving on to top Spencer 44-36 in the quarterfinals.
But the Dragons fell in the semifinals Thursday afternoon to four-time state champion Social Circle 62-17, putting them in the consolation bracket where they can finished no higher than third.
Pepperell will face Dade County in the consolation semifinals today at 9 a.m. The Wolverines defeated Callaway in the consolation quarterfinals on Friday night and went toe-to-toe with Pepperell last Saturday in the championship round of the Area 5-AA Duals before losing in a tiebreaker.