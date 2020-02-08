With the Georgia High School Association Traditional Wrestling State Championships taking place next week, Floyd County and the surrounding areas will be well-represented when the competition hits the mats.
At the Class AA Section B event at Bremen on Saturday, Pepperell sent five of its six qualifiers to the state championships, which will be held Thursday through next Saturday at the Macon Centreplex.
The top six wrestlers in each weight classes in Classes A-3A move on to the state competition, while the top eight in Class 4A-7A advance.
The Dragons had two first-place finishers including Drake Miller in the 170-pound weight class, who followed up his Area 5-AA championship last week against Chattooga’s Jakoby Cottrell with a rematch against the Indians’ wrestler.
Miller came out on top again, this time winning by fall against Cottrell.
Thomas Zenga, also an area champ, defeated Armuchee’s Joey Espy in the 138-pound weight class for a first-place finish.
Chattooga continued its run of success this season with nine of its 11 sectional qualifiers moving onto the state championships and five wrestlers bringing home first-place finishes.
Griffin Jarrett defeated Rockmart’s Izaeah Beavers at 113 with a 14-2 major decision, Wes Conley defeated Model’s Noah Allmon at 120, Mason Sterner topped Model’s Duncan Blankenship in an 8-2 decision at 145, Ty Veatch won against Model’s Jacob McAdams by fall at 195, and Luis Medina won at 285 against Dade County’s Ian Howell.
Model sent all of its eight qualifiers to state with Joe Wallace finishing first and A.J. Woods taking second place. Wallace defeated Chattooga’s Rowan Burdick in a 5-3 decision in the 152-pound weight class. Woods went up against Dade County’s Cody Williams at 182 and came out on the losing end of a 5-2 decision.
Coosa had four wrestlers move on to state with Travis Pelfrey earning the Eagles’ best finish of the day with a third-place win over Model’s Pierce Fincher in the 113-pound weight class.
Armuchee’s Cameron Espy led a group of six sectional qualifiers that moved on to state with a first-place finish against Rockmart’s Bleu Winters by fall in the 126-pound weight class.
Rockmart sent eight to state after Saturday’s competition with Caleb Cason and Dalvin Millhollan highlighting the day with second-place finishes.
Cason went up against Dade County’s Cayden Cooper in the 132-pound weight class and came up just short in a 13-11 decision. Millhollan fell to Dade County’s Dakota Johnson at 160 in a 6-0 decision.
In the Class A Section B event at Bremen, Darlington’s Luke McDurmon followed up his third straight 4-A title with a first-place finish against Trion’s Andrew Jones in the 120-pound weight class.
Teammate Alan Cordero also took home first place with a win in the 145-pound weight class, defeating Trion’s Logan Eller by fall.
Adam Robertson finished in fourth place in the 106-pound weight class, falling to Mt. Pisgah’s Josh Noble in the third-place match.
For Trion, 12 of its 13 sectional qualifiers, including Jones, moved on to state with eight wrestlers finishing in the top three in their weight classes.
Area 4-A champion Brantley Willbanks finished in first place for the Bulldogs with a win over Wesleyan’s Eric Berry by fall, while Daegan Vaughn (113), Lincoln Maddux (152), Bladyn Bowman (170), and Clay Baker (285) each finished in second place.
In Class 5A, Rome High sent only one wrestler to the Section B event at Alexander, but the Wolves’ one competitor had a big day.
Bryant Wilkinson, 25-2 on the season, took home first place in the 195-pound weight class with a 13-0 major decision over Hiram’s Joshua Martin.