All four Floyd County wrestling teams converged on one spot Thursday with teams getting a full sense of what to look forward to this season.
Model has a lot of experience coming back from last year’s squad after losing only one wrestler to graduation and returns state qualifiers Duncan Blankenship, Joe Wallace and A.J. Woods, who were all on display at Armuchee High School in the Floyd County Duals.
Model came away victorious in the event, topping Coosa, Pepperell and the host Indians on its way to finish 3-0. Model coach Ben Woodall said, while his team has had a rocky start, he has high hopes for further down the road.
“Our record is not all that great, and we’ve got some holes in the lineup and we’re not healthy yet,” Woodall said. “We’ve been wrestling tough. The guys are working hard and putting in the time. Once we get healthy, then my expectations will be very tough. I think we’ve got a chance to be a very good team.”
Wallace, Noah Allmon, Tommy Herod and Chris Ridling all finished undefeated on the day for the Blue Devils, who topped Armuchee 48-27, Pepperell 42-20 and Coosa 57-15 in dual matches.
“I think our leaders wrestled well, and they set a good example for the rest of our kids,” Woodall said. “They kept us in it and gave momentum to our younger guys, and I thought that made us better as a whole.”
Armuchee, which came away with dual wins against Pepperell and Coosa, has new leadership with first-year coach Dustin Powell.
Powell said he’s looking to seniors Josh Weeks and Brendan Kinsey and Espy brothers Cameron and Joey to provide experience and leadership for his squad.
“We have a lot of young guys that are stepping up and showing us some stuff,” Powell said. “The majority of our team is pretty young. It’s going to be interesting this year. Floyd County has some really good wrestling teams this year, and we’re looking forward to battling against each other. We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve got some good kids and the room is really competitive right now.”
Pepperell, which made a run in last year’s Class AA state duals championship, is dealing with injuries so far this season, but coach Joe Knight is hoping for a return to state when the team’s health improves.
“We’re hurt and banged up a little bit from football and early wrestling practices, but we’ll be a lot stronger as the season goes and we get some kids back from injuries,” Knight said. “I don’t know that we’ll be able to beat a couple of teams in our area. I hope we qualify for state duals, but I don’t know that we can. I want to do the best we can and hopefully build as we go.”
Coosa has already seen some improvement over last year’s dual action, having already won as many dual events as it did during the whole of last season.
“We’re stronger as a team,” Coosa coach Chris Parker said. “Part of it is we have a lot more experience now than we’ve had in the past. They’re working hard. I’m looking forward to seeing what we’re able to do this season.”
Parker cited Travis Pelfrey, a state qualifier from last year who is 13-3 on the season, and senior Chandon Gordon as key competitors for the Eagles.
Armuchee’s next competition will be at home next Thursday when the Indians host a Toys for Tots event, featuring Coosa and Gordon Central, along with Darlington’s and Armuchee’s middle school teams.