It’s the time of year when people look to do good toward others, and the Armuchee wrestling program found a way to give back to its community in a big way.
With Christmas just around the corner, Armuchee hosted an event in conjunction with Toys for Tots Rome on Thursday to help bring some holiday cheer to children who otherwise may not have any on Christmas morning.
The price of admission for Thursday’s event was one unwrapped toy per person. While it was a first for Armuchee's wrestling program, first-year coach Dustin Powell hopes to keep it going for years to come.
“It’s special to be able to give back,” Powell said. “That was the whole deal behind it. It’s not a publicity stunt. I want to give back. I know there’s kids out there that have less than we have. I just want those kids to have something. If they can wake up on Christmas morning and be able to have something, then I think everyone here agrees that makes the world a better place.”
According to its website, Greater Rome Toys for Tots provides toys at Christmas for children through the age of 12 in Rome, Cedartown, Rockmart and Summerville who would otherwise not be receiving toys .
Coordinator Linda Hatcher said the Armuchee toy drive was the first sporting event she’s worked with in her four years with the organization.
“It seems to have brought the community out,” Hatcher said. “They’re showing up for this, and it’s teaching the younger kids what it’s all about — paying it forward and helping others in need. I think that’s a really good thing he’s done with this. Look at that pile of toys. This is awesome.”
Eight 30-gallon bags filled with toys were taken to a classroom before the evening meet was even halfway over, and more were added later.
Powell had the idea last season during his time as the wrestling coach at Armuchee Middle School and pitched it to Joey Harris, who was the Armuchee High School coach at the time. It didn’t come together then, but Harris had the idea to make it a high school and middle school competition.
That’s what came about this season as Coosa’s and Gordon Central’s high school teams attended, and middle school wrestlers from Darlington and Ashworth competed at the Armuchee High School gym.
“I started sending some feelers out to teams who I knew would want to come, and who I thought would bring a good fan base with them,” Powell said. “I wanted to make this as special as I could.”
The Armuchee High School wrestlers were unbeaten on the night, topping Gordon Central 40-12 and then defeating Coosa 46-36. Coosa defeated Gordon Central 54-15 to round out the action.
For the Indians, Ford Jones, Joey Espy and Cameron Espy went undefeated in the tri-meet. Powell said his team has the needed intensity to be successful, but the Indians seem to have some trouble getting motivated early on in matches.
“There’s definitely a lot of stuff we’ve got to work on,” Powell said. “After we get our first match in, we’re pretty good, but that first match, that’s the one that seems to give us the most trouble. Most of our kids come out ready to wrestle and ready to go, but I don’t think we come out with our hair on fire like we need to.”
In middle school action, Armuchee defeated Ashworth 66-36 and Darlington 60-27, and Ashworth topped Darlington 63-33.