And while nearly all of them are still in contention to finish on the podium come Saturday evening, a good number of them are keeping their state championship prospects in view as they picked up wins in Thursday’s quarterfinal matches.
The most successful of the local schools was Darlington, who got seven of their nine state wrestlers through to today’s semifinals in Class A.
Among the Tigers who advanced are reigning state champions Dalton Blankenship at 132 pounds, Colton Woods at 138 pounds and Rhett McDurmon at 170 pounds. Trion will have two in the semifinals.
Rockmart has four of its six state qualifiers competing in today’s Class AA semifinals, as does Chattooga, including two-time 106-pound state champion Griffin Jarrett. Three of Pepperell’s wrestlers survived the quarterfinals unscathed, while Armuchee has two who moved on to the semis.
In Class 4A, Cedartown’s Chris Davis kept his state title prospects alive at 138 pounds with a first-period pin of Oconee County’s Armen Amirkhanyan in a quarterfinal match Thursday. Meanwhile, Rome High’s Bryant Wilkinson lost in Class 5A quarterfinals at 195 pounds but won in the consolation bracket as he works to finish as high as third.
Darlington, which finished Thursday in second in the Class A team standings with 62 points, got a big day from sophomore Luke McDurmon as he went 2-0 at 120 pounds with a pin in the first round and a 4-0 decision over Trion’s Ethan Madaris in the quarterfinals.
The other Tigers who got through to the semis were freshman Alan Cordero (126), senior Tyler Ingram (145) and senior Garrett Sheffield (182).
Trion’s Lincoln Maddux, who won the Class A 138-pound title last year, is in the semifinals at 145 pounds, while teammate Alex Stewart is in contention at 220 pounds after both had pins in the quarterfinals.
A pair of Rockmart wrestlers had to go 2-0 on Thursday to get into the Class AA semifinals.
113-pounder Nicholas Swan won his opening match by technical fall and then got a decision over Spencer’s Malik Hardy. Peyton Morris won by fall in his 120-pound opener and then won with a decision over Banks County’s Evan Clark. The other Jackets in the semifinals are Zoryan Hendricks (170) and Griffin Pace (182).
Chattooga has their heavyweights in position to challenge for a spot in Saturday’s finals, with Ty Veatch (195), Alex Mears (220) and Luis Medina (285) all picking up wins on Thursday.
Pepperell has Thomas Zenga (138), Drake Miller (170) and Jack Bennett (182) in the semifinals, while Armuchee is represented by Wes Conley (113) and Cameron Espy (120).
In the first-ever GHSA Girls State Traditional Wrestling Tournament, Armuchee’s Jamison Powell won her first match Thursday at 136-pounds with a pin, but lost her quarterfinal match to put her in the consolation side of the bracket. Coosa’s Chrystan Smith wrestled at 106 pounds and was defeated twice to cut her turn at state short.