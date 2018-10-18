The Lady Lions’ offensive attack led the way against the visiting Lady Cougars in the state quarterfinal match as Unity won 25-3, 25-14, 25-17. The team won the Region 1 title last Saturday to secure a No. 1 seed.
Frances Davis got the Lady Lions (14-9) off to a hot start in the opening set when she scored 17 straight service points to break open a 2-2 tie. Covenant, the No. 2 seed from Region 4, managed one more point before Mackey Williams closed out the set with a 6-0 run.
“Frances had an amazing game,” First-year head coach Jessany Petricevic said. “The team itself just came out with so much energy. They came into this really wanting to win from the start.”
Davis said her early performance kept her grounded throughout the rest of the matches.
“It helped me get amped up if I missed a point later on, it helped me keep on going,” she said. “That energy helped me throughout the game.”
Petricevic praised her team’s efforts and the seniors’ leadership as the team pushes on to the Final Four. Two of those seniors — Mary Nance and Kristina Groux — played key roles for the Lady Lions.
Nance helped her team pull away when she scored 11 straight service points to finish out the second set, and Groux was a dominant force at the net, helping the Lady Lions stay alive when Covenant went on an 11-1 run in the third set. Unity then went on an 11-2 run to put Covenant away for good.
The victory puts Unity in the Final Four of the state playoffs Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Dominion Christian in Marietta where they will face Alleluia Community. A win will earn them a spot in the state championship game, which is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.
Unity XC team to state
The Unity Christian boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both came away with second-place finishes Thursday at the GICAA Division I-A Region 2 meet in LaGrange.
Both teams placed three runners in the top 10. For the girls, Maggie Whitehead took fourth, McKenzie Spinks came in sixth and Julia Ackerman placed 10th. In the boys’ race, Alexander Beaty finished seventh, Huston Bryant took ninth and Cole Landrum finished 10th.
The teams will compete in the GICAA Division I state meet Oct. 27 in Macon.