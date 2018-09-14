PREP VOLLEYBALL: Unity Christian overcomes early deficits to sweep Shiloh Hills
Unity Christian trailed visiting Shiloh Hills Christian 6-2 in each set of their best-of-five match only to get a spark each time and go on to a win in three sets, 25-10, 25-19, 25-13. It’s the team’s second win against a region opponent this season.
“We’ve been working on finishing games, not just starting them, and that’s what I saw from the girls tonight,” first-year Unity coach Jessany Petricevic said. “It shows when you’re down you can always come back up and the chemistry we can have on the court. This is not an individual sport for a reason.”
The GICAA member Lady Lions, who won their region tournament last season, have several members back from that team and their experience showed on Thursday, especially during a 20-1 run in the first set that saw senior Maggie Whitehead serve 13 straight points.
Kristina Groux, also a senior, had several kills at the net and Mackey Williams was a catalyst at libero throughout the match.
Groux had a strong sequence in the second set, scoring on a block at the net before taking up serving duties and recording a few aces as she helped get Unity to a 16-8 lead.
“Kristina is a very strong all-around player, but she also exudes a certain confidence at the net that is evident to everybody around her,” Petricevic said. “She gives us very good consistency.”
Williams stepped into the server’s spot in the third set with the Lady Lions ahead 16-13 and stayed there until the end as Whitehead and Groux helped keep Unity on the offensive on a 9-0 run to win the set and the match.
Petricevic said she has been encouraged by the way the team has improved through the first half of the season, which has included playing in the Coosa Invitational and taking on other teams in the area.
“It’s tough to tell exactly how this region will shape up, but I have confidence in my team and know they can take each other to the top,” Petricevic said.
Unity (7-8) will be at home again Monday to host Praise Academy in a nonregion match.