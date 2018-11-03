But maybe that’s what made it even sweeter.
The Lady Eagles fought Elite Scholar Academy through four high-powered sets Saturday in the Class A/AA Public state championship match, dismissing an early setback to plow forward and win their second straight GHSA state title.
“It is the absolute best feeling in the whole world. It’s something I will never forget and cherish for the rest of my life, and I just don’t know if anything compares to this,” senior outside hitter Gracie Shumate said.
“Whenever you’re out there with your second family and you see how hard everyone’s fighting, not just for themselves but for every single player out on the court, there’s nothing better than finally getting that game point and knowing that you’re the best in the state.”
Coosa (38-9) lost the first set 25-21, falling behind late after opening with a 14-6 lead over the Lady Royal Knights. After resetting, the Lady Eagles closed out the next three, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-19.
“We knew we had the talent and we knew the girls wanted to work for it,” Coosa coach Nic Hann said. “They’ve gotten in the gym every day the past several years with the attitude of ‘we’re going to put Coosa volleyball on the map.’ And they’ve done that for two years in a row. People know who we are. We’ve got some respect I think across the state now. And that’s all (on) the girls coming in every day and giving us their all.”
Junior middle blocker Kasey Thacker had 23 kills, 11 digs, three aces and a block in the match, setting the school record for most kills in a single match. Setter Brinley Smith recorded 47 assists to surpass 1,000 assists for the second season in a row while also getting six digs, five aces and three blocks.
Jordan Roberts had 14 kills, four blocks and seven digs, while Debra Barker recorded 22 digs and Shumate had four kills and four digs.
Slight problems in communication and nerves were the leading factors to Coosa dropping its first — and ultimately only — set in the state playoffs, according to Hann and Thacker.
“I just knew after that first set we were not playing our best at all,” Hann said. “You could tell the jitters were there, we looked a little nervous, especially after we started off with a big lead. We just kind of let one mistake dictate the rest of that set and couldn’t overcome it.”
While it was Coosa’s third state championship game in a row, it was the first one that wasn’t against St. Vincent’s Academy, a private school in Savannah. With the GHSA restructuring the volleyball classifications to separate public and private schools, the Lady Eagles played for the first A/AA Public title and became the first team to win it.
“We knew we just needed to stay calm and not get complacent,” Thacker said. “Obviously they could hit and do everything that we could do, we just had to stay calm and push through to the end.”
A big momentum shift for Coosa came in the third set with ESA taking a 13-12 lead. Roberts put down a kill that gave the Lady Eagles control of the ball and Smith rotated to serve, leading to a seven-point stretch and a 20-13 Coosa lead.
The Lady Royal Knights (26-8) attempted to end Coosa’s positive swing in the fourth set but the Lady Eagles built a 13-4 run to go up 21-12. Thacker then took control at the net with five kills to close out the match.