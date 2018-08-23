PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rome sweeps matches on the road
The roll of the Rome Lady Wolves continued Thursday night as the varsity volleyball team got a pair of road wins to bring its weekly tally to six.
Rome traveled to Bremen and defeat the hosts 25-14, 25-17 and then won against Alexander, 25-11, 25-22. The Lady Wolves (9-2) got good contributions from setters Kallan Carper and Caroline Young, with Katie Beth Davis recording 10 kills and 10 aces.
Carol Saunders had 11 kills for Rome, while Olivia Vardy had 6 kills. Rome will host South Paulding and Cedartown on Wednesday.
Armuchee gets 2 on the road
The Armuchee volleyball team got a sweep in Rockmart on Thursday as the Lady Indians defeated Rockmart and Gordon Central.
Armuchee took the match against the host Lady Jackets 25-8, 25-8, and defeated Gordon Central 25-19, 25-8.
Coosa goes 1-1
Some tough competition awaited the Coosa volleyball team Thursday as the Lady Eagles got a win against Adairsville but lost in a tiebreaker set to host Cartersville.
Coosa defeated Adairsville 25-16, 25-15, with Kasey Thacker recording 12 kills, two aces, three blocks and four digs for the Lady Eagles, while Marley White had 20 assists.
A 25-22 win for Coosa in the first set against Cartersville was countered with a 25-20 Cartersville win in the second before the Lady Purple Hurricanes fought to a 17-15 win in the decisive third set.
Gracie Shumate had six kills, two aces for the Lady Eagles in the match and Debra Barker finished with 17 digs and two aces.
Coosa (9-3) will be on the road again Tuesday at Heritage-Catoosa.
Darlington drops 2
The Darlington Lady Tigers traveled to Northwest Whitfield on Thursday and came up short against both the host Lady Bruins and Ringgold, which are in high classifications.
Darlington lost 25-8, 25-12 to Northwest Whitfield. Alli Hagler had six digs for the Lady Tigers, while Lucy Bearden had four assists.
Against Ringgold, Darlington won the first set 25-14, but its opponent came back and won the last two sets 25-18, 25-11. Makiya Mayes had six kills, Hagler had 12 digs, and Hannah Willerson finished with six assits and five digs in the match.
Darlington (1-5) will host the Ed Hunt Invitational tournament Saturday at the Huffman Center.