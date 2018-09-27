PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rome streaking at right time
Rome’s two wins Thursday against Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe and Armuchee bring the team’s streak to seven matches as the Lady Wolves approach their final Area 7-5A match of the season and get ready to host the area tournament, which begins Oct. 11.
The Lady Wolves are in a tie for third place with Villa Rica, with both teams owning a 4-2 area record behind Kell and Carrollton, which are both 6-0. Rome will face Villa Rica on Tuesday.
“We’re playing well,” Rome head coach Alecia Parker said. “We go out aggressively and then in the second game they kind of take a step back instead of going out and finishing two games to 25. So we need to get over the hump.”
It played out that way Thursday as the Lady Wolves went to a third set with LFO, winning 25-12, 27-25, 15-6. Katie Beth Davis led the Lady Wolves with seven kills and five digs, Carol Saunders had six kills, and Caroline Young had 12 assists. Abby Payne added six digs, and Olivia Vardy and Kallan Carper each had five digs.
The Lady Wolves are coming off two key area wins Tuesday at Woodland with two-set victories against the host Lady Wildcats and Hiram. Parker said those wins were invaluable this late in the season.
“They were extremely important,” she said. “Going into the area tournament as the third seed would mean we would play the sixth seed, so it’s very important.”
Prior to the final regular-season games, Woodland sits in sixth place with a 2-6 area record.
While Parker is confident, she doesn’t expect her team to slow down at this pivotal point in the regular season. She focuses on three things her team needs to do to get ready for Villa Rica.
“Continuous practice, aggressive drills and mental toughness,” she said.
Coosa falls to Holy Innocents’
The Coosa volleyball team lost in five sets to Holy Innocents’ in a non-area matchup on Thursday.
Kasey Thacker led the Lady Eagles with 20 kills, 18 digs and two blocks, and Jordan Roberts had 14 kills, 13 digs and three blocks.
Coosa (28-9) will next play at Model on Tuesday.