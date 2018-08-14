PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rome, Coosa, Model all pick up wins on opening night
The Rome Lady Wolves earned a win in its first matches of the season Tuesday as they defeated Coahulla Creek 25-20, 25-17 on the road at LaFayette.
Rome played tough in the other two matches on the night, falling in three sets to Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe — 20-25, 29-27, 15-7 — and coming up short against the host Lady Ramblers, 25-20, 25-17.
Rome will take on East Paulding and Cass at Cass on Thursday evening.
Coosa starts out 2-0
Kasey Thacker led with 17 kills and Jenna Reynolds had nine aces as the Coosa volleyball team kicked off the season with a pair of wins at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles defeated Dalton 25-12, 25-14 and then got the win over Chattooga, 25-12, 25-12.
Thacker also had four aces and 13 digs on the evening, while Reynolds had five digs. Jordan Roberts had eight kills, six aces and 12 digs, while Debra Barker had five aces and 18 digs. Gracie Shumate added seven kills and four aces.
Coosa will be back in action Saturday as the host of the annual Coosa Invitational volleyball tournament.
Model splits season-opener
The Model Lady Blue Devils got their season started with two exciting three-set matches on their home court Tuesday afternoon and came away with a 1-1 record.
Model started off by taking Calhoun down to the wire before coming up short, 25-18, 25-27, 15-3. Lady Devil Neely Brownlow had 16 digs, while Laura Kate Cole had eight and Brooke Roberts had six kills.
Emma Dickinson finished with two aces, two kills and three digs.
Another tough fight came against Darlington, but Model pulled out the win, 21-25, 25-27, 15-7. Brownlow finished with 23 digs in the second match, while Roberts had two blocks and seven kills.
Model will be on the road Thursday at Fannin County.