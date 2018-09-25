PREP VOLLEYBALL: Pepperell working to gain focus as postseason nears
It appeared to work Tuesday as Pepperell stayed on offense for most of the time during a match against area foe Georgia School for the Deaf in Lindale and swept the visiting Lady Tigers 25-4, 25-5.
This season is continuing an upward trend for Pepperell, which lost in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs last season. The Lady Dragons have a 20-12 overall record and sit at 2-2 in Area 6-A/AA Public.
“It’s been pretty productive,” coach Lee Donahue said of his team’s season. “A lot of the girls have been with us a while so things are starting to click. But the big thing is just being consistent. We have these good stretches, but we can’t seem to make them last.”
A team with eight juniors and seniors is helping with that some this year as Pepperell took third at the At the Rock tournament early in the season, the highest they have finished in the annual event.
“We started out real strong and have had a couple of tough games the last few weeks, but we’re working on getting back into that groove,” Donahue said. “When they’re moving their feet and talking and having fun, they’re playing a lot better.”
Like most volleyball teams, Donahue said they have to clean up unforced errors to help their cause as they continue working toward the area tournament, which will be held Oct. 13.
“We’re working on improving our passing, but on serves it’s about being able to hit targets,” he said.
Mattie Blalock and Maggie Bagwell were large parts of Tuesday’s win, especially in the second set. Blalock served for eight points after Bagwell opened the game with a kill on the way to a 9-0 Pepperell lead.
Georgia School for the Deaf’s Zariah Clay interrupted the run and helped her team take a few points, but Eva Ellenburg stood tall at the net for Pepperell and Bagwell made a final serving stint last until it was match point. The senior made the final point on an attack from mid-court.
Georgia School for the Deaf is getting a taste of new competition this season as they compete as part of Area 6-A/AA Public. It’s the first time in several years they have been in a GHSA area in volleyball. The team is 6-15 overall and 0-4 in area play.
Pepperell will host Cedartown and Cass on Thursday, while GSD will host Jacksonville (Ala.) Christian Academy on Friday.
Model sweeps Rockmart
Brooke Roberts led Model with eight kills and four blocks as the Lady Blue Devils picked up an Area 6-A/AA Public win on the road Tuesday evening in Rockmart.
Model (12-21) won 25-11, 25-17, giving them a 3-1 mark in area play. Maggie Jon White finished with 11 assists for the Lady Blue Devils, while Neely Brownlow had 11 digs. Laura Kate Cole had three aces and two kills, and Roberts recorded two aces as well.
The Lady Devils will host Fannin County and Chattooga in non-area play on Thursday, while Rockmart hosts Gordon Central and Woodland.
Unity comes back
A marathon match saw Unity Christian’s volleyball team work through adversity and make a move in the final set to defeat Cherokee Christian on Monday at home.
With the best-of-three match tied at two games each, Unity trailed the visitors 13-9 in the final set before coming back and winning 18-16. The Lady Lions (11-8) won the second set 25-16 and the fourth set 25-21.
Unity will host Holy Ground and Georgia Cumberland Academy on Thursday.