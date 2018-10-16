Their opponent’s close proximity will be an asset for the Lady Dragons considering they played them twice in the regular season and won both times.
“I guess we kind of lucked out,” Pepperell coach Lee Donahue said. “We scheduled them during the regular season so we’ve played them before and have some film on them. It is kind of unusual. Also unusual is even though we’re a two seed we still have to travel.”
Despite finishing second in Area 6 and boasting its highest seed in the playoffs, the Lady Dragons won’t be hosting this weekend’s match. Nor will they make the short trip to Summerville.
Instead, Pepperell (23-14) must travel an hour and a half through Atlanta to Jonesboro and play the Lady Indians at Elite Scholar Academy, the Area 5 A/AA Public champion and highest seed in Pepperell’s four-team section of the bracket.
It’s all part of the Georgia High School Association’s new format for the postseason. The three teams in each of the eight sections in the bracket travel to the No. 1-seed to play their opening round matches, all on Saturday. Each match will be best three out of five sets.
Donahue said he is trying to get his players to not look too far backwards or forwards — putting their previous wins over Chattooga out of their head while focusing on the current obstacle.
“We’ve never made it past the first round in the history of the program, so I’m really trying to get them to focus on the short term,” Donahue said. “And even though we’ve beat them before, they need to understand this isn’t guaranteed.”
Coosa, which won its fifth area championship in a row over the weekend, will host both its match against Gordon Central as well as the 2-vs.-3 matchup between Oglethorpe and KIPP Atlanta. Action is set to start at 1 p.m. with Coosa playing in the second match at 3 p.m.
Like Pepperell, the Lady Eagles (33-9) are also facing a familiar foe. The Lady Warriors were in Coosa’s area in recent seasons before a move by the GHSA to rearrange the areas.
Coosa also defeated Gordon Central in two sets just two weeks ago in the regular season. Coosa coach Nic Hann said it is a bit strange to play a team that is so close in the first round of state.
“Usually you’re used to either driving three or four hours or having a team three or four hours away come here and you’ve never heard of them,” Hann said. “We definitely know our opponent, not just because we’ve played them this year. They used to be in our area. We know what we’ve got to do to be successful. But that can be a blessing and a curse.”
Two other teams from Floyd County schools are also hitting the road on Saturday for their first-round contests. Armuchee will face Dade County at Rabun County High School at 1 p.m. while Model will play at Gordon Lee High School at 2 p.m. against the host Lady Trojans, who won the Area 7-A/AA title.
Rome High, which finished second in Area 7-5A, starts the Class 5A playoffs Saturday at Buford High School taking on Grady, the No. 3 seed from Area 6.