The Lady Eagles’ matchup at 5:30 p.m. in the Class A/AA Public state playoffs will be the last contest at Coosa’s gym this season, and the last ever for the team’s five seniors. It will also be Gordon Lee’s first time in program history playing in the semifinals.
“We’re excited that our fans will get to see us one more time on our floor,” Coosa head coach Nic Hann said. “It means a ton to the girls, especially the seniors. They were worried, thinking they may not get a chance to play on that court again, but they’re excited to be back.”
Since taking over the program in 2013, Hann has led the Lady Eagles to five straight area titles, and six straight state playoff appearances. The Lady Eagles are defending state champions and advanced to the state championship match in 2016 and the Elite Eight in 2014 and 2015. Hann said the experience the team has deep in the playoffs will be a great asset.
“I think it helps our girls in playing a game that has so much on the line,” Hann said. “We have been here beforse, so we kind of know what to expect with the environment. We definitely think that it helps.”
Hann however is not looking past the Lady Trojans. While Coosa (36-9) has swept Gordon Lee (34-6), the top-ranked team from Area 7, in its past two matchups in 2017 and 2016, this year’s team has been on a tear recently, winning its last eight out of 10 matches, the most recent being a 3-1 victory against Bremen in the Elite Eight.
“We know they’re usually good defensively,” Hann said. “That’s something we’ve been good at, so we just have to make sure we’re playing smart and trying to expose things in their defense. We just need our hitters to be ready to swing. We just need to go in and work on some things offensively, and hopefully we’ll execute those things on Tuesday.”
Offensively the Lady Eagles are led by juniors Kasey Thacker and Jordan Roberts, with Thacker racking up 426 kills on the season for an average of 3.9 kills per set. Roberts is averaging 2.3 kills per set, and is leading the team in aces with 97. Brinley Smith is averaging 9.5 assists in her junior season, with a staggering total of 926.
Defensively for Gordon Lee Delaney Bridges and Arilyn Lee lead the team in total blocks with 56 and 46, respectively. Brooklyn Hudson leads the Lady Trojans in kills with 238 for an average of 2.3 kills per set.