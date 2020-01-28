After seven years of helping turn Coosa High School volleyball into one of the most competitive and dominant programs in the state, Nic Hann says he’s ready for the next challenge.
It was announced Monday night that Hann will be the new head volleyball coach at Calhoun High School after his recommendation for employment was approved by the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education.
The news came in the form of a release by the school system on its Facebook page. The Lady Jackets have been under the guidance of head coach Randy Rice the last 12 seasons, reaching the Class 3A Elite Eight in the last three.
Hann called the move “bittersweet” on Tuesday, but said the opportunity to head up a program that has so much support and potential was something he couldn’t pass up.
He also thought back to nine years ago, when he started as an assistant coach the first year Coosa had a volleyball team.
“To see where we’ve come over the nine years is a huge accomplishment. But it’s just one of those things where it’s time. I’m looking forward to moving on to a new experience and new challenge, and that was a big selling point,” Hann said.
“Reflecting on where we were on Day 1 to now, there were a lot of trials and tribulations where I had to take a step back, see where we were going, and look at the big picture. Not just these last seven years, but especially in these last three very successful seasons,” Hann said.
Hann’s tenure at Coosa was highlighted by winning three straight state championships, starting in 2017 and closing with a five-set nail-biter last November where the Lady Eagles went from down two sets to one to defeat Elite Scholars Academy for the Class AA/A Public title.
He has also led Coosa to two Elite 8 appearances (2014, 2015) and one state runner-up finish (2016) while winning six straight area titles.
Hann has 272 wins as a head coach and has been named the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association Class AA/A Public Coach of the Year the last three years.
“Coach Hann brings a high-quality skill set to the classroom and the volleyball court. He is a proven winner and is highly motivated in all areas,” said Brock Holley, Calhoun City Schools athletic director, in Monday’s release. “We look forward to Coach Hann continuing to grow our volleyball program as one of the best in the state.”
Hann, a native of Cordova, Alabama, said the tight-knit community approach that Calhoun has toward its school and athletic teams is a reason he looked at applying for the job.
“I grew up in a community like that. Where there was one school where the community supports it completely and there’s not another school in the community,” Hann said. “That’s not saying Coosa doesn’t have that. But it’s the same for my wife. We grew up in that kind of atmosphere. That was definitely a big draw as well.”
Coosa and Calhoun are not strangers on the volleyball court, having played each other off and on over the years, including when they were once in the same region. Calhoun will move up to Class 5A for the 2020-2021 school year, putting it in a higher classification with new opponents.
“They have good athletes and an awesome middle school program. They just started a rec league as well, so there is a lot of investment into the program from the community, and that is going to be huge overall,” Hann said. “I know a lot of the girls there from my involvement in travel teams. They have a tradition of being successful, and I hope to be able to go in and continue that success and take them to that next level.”
Hann will continue as an English/Language Arts teacher when he makes the transition to Calhoun High School before classes start in the fall.