As an assistant coach, Katie Price saw the Rome High volleyball team have success last season when the Lady Wolves upset top-seeded Kell in the Area 7-5A tournament and grab the No. 2 seed in the state playoffs.
This year, Price is guiding the team in her first year as head coach, her expectations are still high for the Lady Wolves, and she’s enjoying the challenge that comes along with being a head coach.
“I think this is a great team to have in my first year because there’s a lot of talent,” Price said. “It’s been a good experience, and I love the girls, and I love my assistant coaches I get to see every day.”
The Lady Wolves hosted a non-area tri-match Thursday against LaFayette and Sonoraville, and while Rome suffered two losses, Price is glad to have the talent on the team to be able to switch things around depending on the situation and try to get as many players on the court during a match.
“I change the rotation almost every game, and that’s awesome because a lot of teams can’t do that,” Price said. “It’s always a challenge to see who I’m going to put on the court today. I love looking at their strengths and their weaknesses and comparing them to other teams.”
The Lady Wolves were first defeated by the Lady Ramblers 25-12, 25-11, but then played the Lady Phoenix close falling 27-25, 25-22.
In the second set against LaFayette, Rome was able to string some points together when they went on 4-0 run which included two aces from senior Carol Saunders to make the score 21-11. However, that was as close as the Lady Wolves were able to get.
Price said Saunders is a valuable part of the team and provides motivation for the younger players on the team.
“I’m happy to have Carol back,” Price said. “She puts up a huge block and she’s aggressive. Our team needs that push. We have a lot of young girls, and that makes it fun because they always have a lot of energy, but they have to learn to be mentally tough consistently, and I think we’re still learning how to do that.”
On the day, Saunders had four kills, two aces and two blocks, and Abby Hart had a kill, 14 assists, a dig and four aces.
Rome opened Area 7-5A play this past Tuesday with a tri-match against Carrollton and Hiram. With a win against Hiram and a loss to Carrollton, the Lady Wolves sit at 1-1 in area play, with their next area matches coming Tuesday on the road against Paulding County and East Paulding.
“I expect us to finish in the top five,” Price said. “That’s my goal. But, what I have to keep reminding myself is yes, we want to do well and get seeded well in the tournament, but when tournament play gets here, it’s 0-0. We have to focus on that.”
Following the road area matches, the Lady Wolves will return home to host Northwest Whitfield and Cass.