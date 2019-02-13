The Lady Eagles, which have also won five straight area titles, were honored by resolutions from both the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate during a trip to the state capitol on Tuesday.
The resolutions noted the team’s success on the court as well as focus on character and academics. They were sponsored by Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, Rep. Clay Pirkle, R-Ashburn, and Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, in the House and Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, in the Senate.