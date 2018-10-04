PREP VOLLEYBALL: Coosa targets area tournament after wrapping up regular season
It’s a mindset that has led the Lady Eagles to back-to-back state championship games, including winning the whole thing last season, and now has the team set to host the Area 6-A/AA Public tournament next weekend as the No. 1 seed after going undefeated in area play this season.
“We’ve always just focused on us and nobody else, and no matter what, we focus on the next game,” Coosa senior Gracie Shumate said. “We don’t try to look ahead to the end of the season and what goals we want to accomplish, but we just know that we have to accomplish the goal in that game in order to be able to get to where we want to be at the end of the season.”
Shumate is one of five seniors on this year’s team who have led the Lady Eagles to where they want to be heading into the postseason — the top of the area standings and having won 15 of their last 17 matches.
Shumate, along with fellow seniors Debra Barker, Elina Benton, Makayla Nichols and Marley White were honored Thursday evening following the team’s wins against Kell and Gordon Central.
Barker called her team a second family and says she has benefited from the program in more ways than just athletically.
“I feel like it has boosted my confidence and I feel like I’ve gained a lot of friends and a lot of life lessons too,” Barker said.
The defending state champions have progressively enjoyed more and more success over the last four years, winning four straight area titles under coach Nic Hann. He credits the seniors with being key components of the Coosa’s recent success.
“They’ve helped establish us being the program that we are,” Hann said. “Most of them were a part of the team last year that won the state championship, and the year before that, they were a part of the team that played for a state championship, so they’ve laid a foundation for this program.”
After an Elite Eight appearance in 2015 and a state runner-up finish in 2016, the Lady Eagles finally reached the pinnacle last season with a Class AA state championship, a first for a non-private school. Coosa (31-9) closed out the regular season Thursday with a 25-19, 25-23 win over Kell — which is undefeated in Area 7-5A play — and a 25-14, 25-9 win over Gordon Central.
Shumate had six kills against Kell while Jordan Roberts had eight kills and two aces. Kasey Thacker had 10 kills, two blocks and three digs. Brinley Smith had 27 assists, and Debra Barker had eight digs.
In the win over Gordon Central, Thacker led with nine kills and Shumate had five kills. Smith finished with 23 assists, one kill and two aces, and Barker had eight digs.
The five-team single-elimination area tournament will begin Oct. 13 with No. 4 seed Armuchee and No. 5 seed Rockmart facing off in Game 1 of the five-team bracket at 8 a.m. Coosa will play the winner, while No. 2 seed Model takes on No. 3 seed Pepperell.