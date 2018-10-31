Playing in the Class A/AA Public state semifinals, Coosa worked to overcome early moments of adversity in each set of the best-of-five match and was able to quickly take control, winning 25-20, 25-15, 25-16.
The Lady Eagles will play in their third state finals in a row Saturday, this time against Elite Scholars Academy out of Jonesboro. The match is set for 1:30 p.m. at McEachern High School in Powder Springs.
Coosa’s Jordan Roberts is one of a group of juniors who have been to the state championship match each year of high school and helped the Lady Eagles win the Class AA state title last year over St. Vincent’s Academy.
“It feels amazing to be able to get back to the state title game. It’s unreal,” Roberts said. “We’re going to prepare like crazy, work harder than we have before and just practice how we need to play.”
Roberts led the team with 14 kills and seven blocks against Gordon Lee on Tuesday while also getting six digs. She stepped up in the first set by holding strong at the net and helping Coosa (37-9) pull away during a 6-0 run that proved pivotal.
“We’ve been here before and we were all nervous. But we’ve worked so hard to get here so it means the world for us to be back in this position,” junior middle blocker Kasey Thacker said. “We knew we had to just stay calm. We had to put everything together, stay calm and stay focused.”
Thacker finished with 11 kills, six blocks and six digs. She and Brinley Smith combined on a rally in the second set that saw both make point-saving dives that kept a 14-2 run alive.
Smith recorded 33 assists, eight digs and three blocks from the setter position, while libero Debra Barker finished with 18 digs. Elina Benton had four aces and three digs, while Sarah Arrant had four kills and three blocks.
Coosa coach Nic Hann said the increase in defensive effort gave his team a way to battle back against the smart play of Gordon Lee’s offense throughout the match.
“The girls seemed very business-like in their approach to the match, and then when we got going I saw probably the best I’ve ever seen us play on defense,” Hann said. “We got balls up that we never had before, and they showed me something today that really impressed me.”
Gordon Lee (34-7) took a 7-2 lead at the start of the third set, but Coosa would get back on track down 10-5 to score 20 of the last 26 points and complete the sweep.