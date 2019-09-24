It was clear from the outset of Tuesday’s match between two Floyd County rivals that there was a difference in energy.
Coosa and Armuchee, both ranked in the top ten in Class AA/A Public by Score Atlanta, had played close earlier this season and have met in area and state playoffs throughout the last few seasons.
But with their serving game giving them a boost, the Lady Eagles rolled to a 25-13, 25-8 victory over the host Lady Indians in Armuchee in an Area 6-AA/A Public contest.
Coosa (40-6, 5-0 area) opened the first set with a 13-1 run, with Brinley Smith serving nine straight points. Kasey Thacker served to start the second set to lead the Lady Eagles to a 9-0 advantage. Makayla Nelson served for a six-point run during the final set to give Coosa a 22-6 lead.
The success from behind the line highlighted a different type of performance for No. 1 Coosa as it didn’t rely as much on its play at the net.
“It was all serving and the back row just getting it to our hitters,” Coosa head coach Nic Hann said. “We were getting it up there and the hitters were taking care of business, but serving won us the match and made us as successful as we were.”
Thacker finished with eight aces, four kills, two digs and a block, while teammate and fellow senior Jordan Roberts led the attack at the net with eight kills, four digs and two blocks.
Coosa setter Smith had 19 assists, six aces, and a kill, and Sarah Arrant had seven kills.
Armuchee (19-17, 1-3) had a stretch in the opening set that saw the Lady Indians outscore Coosa 11-7 to make the score 20-12, but they surrendered four points and Roberts would close out the set with a kill.
Molli Womack and Emily Tomlin were the top performers for Armuchee.
Hann said he saw his team pick up their energy in Tuesday’s match, which is something they have been talking about.
“In area matches, we haven’t been playing with that high-tempo, high-energy,” Hann said. “We told them right before we started tonight that our focus is on our energy, and if that happens we can be extremely successful. So from the first point of the first set to the last point of the last set we had that energy.”
The regular season is set to wrap up in the next few weeks for local volleyball teams, and Coosa has just one area match left — Tuesday hosting Model — before the area tournament on Oct. 12. Hann said they will continue to find ways to get better.
“We’re still tweaking some things, and there are still improvements we have to make at the serving line,” Hann said. “We’re just trying to get a little more consistent on serve-receive. That’s an area we feel like we’re still are struggling with at times.”
Saying thanks
Armuchee recognized its senior volleyball players before the match for its annual Senior Day. The Lady Indians gave thanks to Brette Bata, Alexis Hardy, Carson Powell and Grace Stanley by introducing them before the match and giving each a gift bag.
One for the JV
Armuchee’s junior varsity volleyball team defeated Coosa 25-14, 25-12 in the evening’s opening match. The junior Lady Indians have a 21-3 record this season.