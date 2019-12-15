When a team wins three state championships in a row, something has to be driving them.
What Coosa’s Nic Hann learned this past season is that his guidance and instruction provides the foundation for the heart and determination of his players.
Hann, who is the 2019 Rome News-Tribune Volleyball Coach of the Year, saw the fruits of his team’s labor in the Class AA/A Public state championship match last month as Coosa completed a thrilling comeback to defeat Elite Scholars Academy in five sets.
It was the final celebratory act for seven seniors who have helped solidify the Lady Eagles as a perennial state power.
“I think we’ve had this special group of girls for the last few years, but when you watch the game back a couple times, you get to reflect on just how special that senior group is and how much they love to compete with one another,” Hann said. “No matter who they were playing, they would take a breath, look around and say, ‘lets compete.’”
Hann said he’s gone back and watched the match on his own and seen the nuances and moments where his team stepped up and took control when they had to in order to win the school’s third state title in as many years.
“I think that is the defining game for us, even if it wasn’t the championship game. If it was in September. That’s what defined this team and the talent and the heart that we had,” Hann said.