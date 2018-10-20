The Lady Eagles blazed through their first-round appearance at home, defeating Gordon Central 25-15, 25-6, 25-3 to start the Class A/AA Public state playoffs. Coosa will host Oglethorpe County (3-18) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the second round after the Lady Patriots defeated KIPP Academy at Coosa in the early match Saturday.
After the Lady Eagles struggled against Gordon Central in the opening set with serving and hitting errors, head coach Nic Hann talked with his team, and Coosa responded by going on runs of 9-0 and 11-0 in the second set.
“We talked about relaxing and just going out there to do what we do,” Hann said. “After that first set we really played crisp. We talked about being disciplined and worrying about our side of the net, and I feel like we did that today.”
In the third set, senior Gracie Shumate served for 14 straight points to close out the match as the Lady Eagles (34-9) surged to a dominant victory over the No. 4 seed from Area 7. Hann said Shumate spent time working on her serve in the days leading up to the first-round contest.
“It’s pretty stressful whenever you can’t get it over when you know exactly what to do and how to fix it,” she said. “I was just a little intimidated because I know I need to be leading the team in the state playoffs, so I was just in my head too much. I finally went out there in the third set and made sure to execute so we could get through it and go to the next round.”
Shumate finished the day with four kills, five aces and four digs against the Lady Warriors, who end their season with a 6-31 record. Kasey Thacker had 13 kills, four aces and seven digs, while Jordan Roberts had seven kills, seven aces and two digs.
Brinley Smith once again was there time and again to help her teammates as she finished with 30 assists, two kills and four digs, and Sarah Arrant had five kills.
Coosa is the No. 1 seed from Area 6, carrying the banner for its fifth area title in a row as they continue towards their goal as back-to-back state champions.