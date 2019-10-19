A solid outing for one and a comeback effort for another advanced two Floyd County volleyball teams into the next round of the Class AA/A Public state playoffs on Saturday.
Top-ranked Coosa kept its momentum going with a three-set sweep of Oglethorpe County on its home court, while Pepperell overcame a first-set loss and battled back to defeat Lake Oconee Academy 3-1 at Central-Talbotton.
Both teams will play their Sweet 16 matches on Wednesday, with Coosa hosting Lamar County and Pepperell traveling back to Talbotton to take on No. 1 seeded Central.
Meanwhile, Model and Armuchee saw their seasons come to an end Saturday as each team lost their opening round matchups. Model fell to Union County 3-0, while Armuchee lost 3-1 to Rabun County after losing the first two sets.
Coosa (46-7) pushed through some early troubles in the first set against the Lady Patriots and won with scores of 25-12, 25-11, and 25-9.
“We saw some things on defense we’ve got to work on. Transitions and things like that,” Coosa coach Nic Hann said. “We were really pleased with our hitting today. Our serving was great. Our passing … this was one of the better passing matches we’ve had recently, so that was really encouraging. We also just had some communication errors today that we haven’t been making, so we’ll work on that as well.”
Senior captain Kasey Thacker took charge at the net with 23 kills for the Lady Eagles to go with eight digs and three aces. Jordan Roberts finished with 11 kills, nine digs, and three aces, while Brinley Smith had 45 assists and five digs.
Sarah Arrant had six kills, and Makayla Nelson had 10 digs and four aces.
Oglethorpe County didn’t take a lead in the match until the third set when some Coosa errors put the Lady Eagles behind 5-4. Coosa quickly got back on top and finished the match with a 14-1 run with Jenna Reynolds serving for the final seven points.
Hann said Arrant and Mary-Kathryn Broadway have improved their hitting in recent weeks, giving Coosa extra weapons at the net beside Thacker and Roberts.
“That’s allowed us to spread the ball out even more than what we have been,” Hann said. “So many teams expect us to go to Kasey and Jordan. Just getting a lot more production from our outside hitters is really helping us right now.”
Pepperell (28-14) lost its first set Saturday 26-28 but managed to come back and take the next two sets 25-21, 25-18 before surviving another marathon set and winning 29-27.
“It was a tough matchup for the first round,” Pepperell coach Lee Donahue said. “We need to just iron some stuff out and not beat ourselves up when we get in those tight situations. It could have gone either way.”
Mattie Blaylock led the Lady Dragons with 12 kills to go with four blocks, Kinsey Wright added eight kills and seven blocks, while Eva Ellenburg finished with 11 kills and six aces.
Model (24-18) fell behind early to Union County and lost the first set 25-13. The Lady Blue Devils improved in the next two sets but came up short, 25-21, 25-18. Model still finished with a program-high 24 wins.
“We had a lot of balls not fall our way and hit a lot of balls out that we normally hit in,” Model coach Kendall Roberts said. “I am so proud of this group of girls. They fought through a lot of adversity with injuries and things like that and they showed up and battled every time out.”
Brooke Roberts had 10 kills and three blocks for Model, while Maggie Jon White recorded 16 assists in the match. Katy Ingram and Emma Dickinson each had four kills, with Ingram adding eight digs and Dickinson adding seven.
Armuchee (24-21) won its third set against Rabun County and played the host team close in the fourth but couldn’t pull ahead.
“Rabun County was a pretty athletic team with some big girls at the front. And when you go up against that you have to serve well,” Armuchee coach Noel Carper said, praising how his team played this season. “They are a good bunch of girls. Like today, they played pretty hard, fought hard and played pretty well together throughout the season.”