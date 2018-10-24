It’s a notion that held true again on Wednesday as they Lady Eagles overpowered Oglethorpe County in three straight sets to celebrate a victory in the Class A/AA Public Sweet 16.
Coosa cruised past the visiting Lady Patriots, who failed to get any momentum in the best-of-five match and were defeated 25-4, 25-8, 25-5. Junior middle blocker Kasey Thacker led the Lady Eagles’ attack against Oglethorpe County with 15 kills, six aces, two blocks and three digs.
“I was very pleased that we came out and we were aggressive in all three sets,” Coosa coach Nic Hann said. “Some times this season we’ve had the tendency to pull back a little if we get a good lead, and so it was really good to see that. We just pushed the entire team through all three sets.”
The Lady Eagles only slightly pulled back in the second set when they gave up back-to-back points for the only time in the match. Hann called a timeout when the score reached 17-7 to get his players’ attention and Coosa finished the set on an 8-1 run.
The Lady Eagles came out strong in the final set, jumping out to a 5-2 lead before junior Jenna Reynolds led her team on an 8-0 run to pull away for good.
Ashlee Bailey had seven kills in the match for Coosa while Brinley Smith had 32 assists. Jordan Roberts finished with four kills, five aces and eight digs, and Debra Barker added seven aces and six digs.
The Lady Eagles (35-9) now turn their attention to the quarterfinals and an Elite Eight showdown at Thomasville (19-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The five-hour trip is a long one, but Coosa is no stranger to road games, having amassed an 11-7 road record this season.
“A volleyball court is a volleyball court. We’ve just got to go and play volleyball. It doesn’t matter where we’re playing,” Hann said. “We’ve gone into some hostile environments this year, so I think that’s prepared us. The girls should be used to travelling. The last two years, we’ve done a lot of it.”
If the Lady Eagles move past their fifth straight Elite Eight appearance, the team will then return home to host the Final Four on Tuesday, which would be a matchup against either Bremen or Gordon Lee.
Elite Scholars Academy 3, Pepperell 1
A fight to the end didn’t go Pepperell’s way Wednesday as the Lady Dragons pushed Elite Scholars Academy but lost in four sets in Class A/AA Public state playoffs to end their season.
Playing in Jonesboro, Pepperell (24-15) dropped their first set to the host Lady Knights but won the second set 25-20 before losing the next two 25-12, 25-19.
The Sweet 16 match marked the team’s best showing in the postseason as it reached the second round of the playoffs.
Rabun County 3, Armuchee 0
The Armuchee volleyball team returned to Rabun County on Wednesday after its first-round victory but came up short against the Lady Wildcats, losing 25-12, 25-15, 25-15, in the Class A/AA Public state playoffs.
The Lady Indians (14-16) stayed close with Rabun County in the second set, tying the score 9-9 before the Lady Wildcats used a 7-1 run to pull away for the win.
Armuchee went on a 4-1 run in the third set to cut Rabun County’s lead to 23-15 but the spread was too great for the Lady Indians to overcome.