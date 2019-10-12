In recent years it has been the norm for the four Floyd County high school volleyball teams to meet on a day in October and fight for area supremacy.
This year included the usual tight sets and back-and-forth battles, all for the purpose of determining the area’s four seeds for the state playoffs. And just like they’ve done each of the five years before, Coosa’s Lady Eagles emerged at the top.
With seven seniors and the experience of two straight state championships behind them, the top-ranked Lady Eagles didn’t drop a set in their two best-of-five matches on their home court Saturday, beating Pepperell to win the 2019 Area 6-A/AA Public title.
It’s the sixth season in a row Coosa has won its area’s tournament as another Lady Eagle senior group can boast having never lost an area championship.
“It goes to the leadership of those girls. They came in as freshmen, won one and led us in all four of them since they’ve been here,” Coosa coach Nic Hann said of the streak. “That says a lot about them and their expectations for our program. They only know how to win area and that’s what they want to do.”
Pepperell will go into the A/AA Public state playoffs as the No. 2 seed from Area 6 for the second year in a row, while Model topped Armuchee in the consolation final to earn the No. 3 seed. Armuchee will go in as the fourth seed from Area 6-A/AA Public.
As the tournament’s No. 1 seed, Coosa (45-7) began Saturday’s event in the semifinals where it defeated Armuchee 25-13, 25-17, 25-13. The Lady Eagles then fought with Pepperell in the area championship match to get a 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 win.
No. 5-ranked Pepperell set a new school record for wins in a season with 27 as the Lady Dragons beat Rockmart in three sets to start the day and then took four sets to defeat Model in the semifinals.
“They have worked really hard throughout the season,” Pepperell coach Lee Donahue said of his players. “We just came off of the Coastal Corners Invitational down near the beach so that was really good for the girls to get ready for the state playoffs. I was proud of what they did today. We had to play a lot of volleyball to get to the finals, but they worked hard and we’ll see where we end up.”
Pepperell (27-14) never backed down against Coosa, even taking an 11-10 lead midway through the third set and getting within two of the Lady Eagles in the final moments.
“We just seemed to get a little complacent,” Hann said. “If we went on a big run we would tend to take a couple of points off. So we had to make sure we kept our intensity up no matter what was going on on the other side of the net.”
Coosa’s Kasey Thacker had 17 kills, and 11 digs against the Lady Dragons, while Jordan Roberts finished with 12 kills, four aces, and 14 digs. Setter Brinley Smith recorded 38 assists, eight digs and two aces as she nears 4,000 career assists. Libero Makayla Nelson finished with 18 digs.
All four Lady Eagles, along with teammate Sarah Arrant, were named to the Area 6-A/AA Public All-Area Team as voted on by the coaches. Thacker was voted the area’s Player of the Year for the second straight season and said they will be focused on correcting their mistakes before the playoffs start next Saturday.
“I feel like since we have a whole week of practice we’ll have time to work on some stuff, but I feel confident going in,” Thacker said. “I feel like everybody is ready. I mean, we’ve all been here before so we know what we need to do to take care of business.”
Pepperell’s Mattie Blalock, Kinsey Wright, and Eva Ellenburg were selected to the All-Area Team, as were Model’s Brooke Roberts, and Maggie Jon White, and Armuchee’s Carson Powell, and Mercedes McLaughlin.
No. 7 Model (24-17) played the most sets of any team, losing 3-1 against Pepperell in the semifinals before taking Armuchee to four sets and winning the consolation finals 25-20, 17-25, 25-23, 25-17.
“We’ve talked about this week about coming out here and battling,” Model coach Kendall Roberts said. “The competition in this area is so tough, so to see these girls fall to Pepperell and then turn around and beat Armuchee is huge for them.”
The first round of the GHSA volleyball state playoffs are hosted by the top seeds, with each hosting the four teams in their section of the bracket.
Coosa will take on Oglethorpe County next Saturday as it also hosts Davidson Fine Arts’ match against Lamar County. Pepperell travels to Central-Talbotton northeast of Columbus to face Lake Oconee Academy.
Model goes to Harlem near Augusta for a first-round match against Union County, and No. 8 Armuchee (24-20) heads northeast to play Area 8-A/AA Public champion Rabun County on its home court.