PREP VOLLEYBALL: Coosa fights off Armuchee in crucial area match
The two programs were tied for first place in Area 6-A/AA Public along with Model going into their match Wednesday at Coosa, where the host Lady Eagles managed to recover from some early mistakes to win in two sets, 25-17, 25-17.
Kasey Thacker had 10 kills, three aces, two blocks and four digs to pace Coosa in the contest. Jordan Roberts finished with six kills, while Brinley Smith had 21 assists and an ace.
Armuchee grabbed the momentum early in each set, feeding off of unforced errors from Coosa. Grace Stanley had some productive serves while Bridgette Jones and Brette Bata kept the net defended.
“There was no consistency. We had some good moments and we had some sloppy moments,” Coosa coach Nic Hann said. “We have to keep working and learning how to play together, not just sometimes but the whole match.”
Coosa went on a 10-4 run in the first set and a 12-4 run in the second that boosted them into the lead where they would remain.
“We obviously can do that the entire match but we’ve to learn how to start a run and continue a run,” Hann said. “The problem is sometimes we get a little timid, like we’re afraid of making a mistake and we have to be more aggressive in that moment instead.”
The evening also included non-area opponent Villa Rica, which Coosa defeated 25-20, 25-17 to start with. Armuchee dropped the first set against the Lady Wildcats 25-10 before coming back and taking the second 25-21. But Villa Rica won the match with a 15-10 third set.
Coosa (28-8) travels to Atlanta today to take on Holy Innocents’ in a non-area match while Armuchee (10-11) will visit Rome to face the host Lady Wolves and Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe.