From a Calhoun City Schools press relase:
Nic Hann has been named the new head coach of the Calhoun High School volleyball program for the 2020-2021 school year, as his recommendation for employment as a 9-12 English teacher was approved by the Board of Education on Monday night.
Coach Hann has spent the past seven years as head coach at Coosa High School where he has built the program into a state power. During his tenure, Coach Hann has led Coosa to two Elite 8 appearances (2014, 2015), one state runner-up finish (2016), and three consecutive state championships (2017, 2018, 2019).
Coach Hann has accumulated a total of 272 wins while consistently scheduling some of the toughest competition in Georgia and the entire country. In seven years as head coach, Coach Hann has had six players sign volleyball scholarships to play at the collegiate level. In 2018, Coach Hann was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Thirty Under 30 list. This list was created to identify successful up-and-coming high school volleyball coaches across the country.
Coach Hann has also been named the Georgia Coach of the Year in 2017, 2018, and 2019 by the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association. Coach Hann understands the role that club volleyball plays in player development and has worked with the Tsunami Club Volleyball program in the past.
In addition to his coaching accomplishments, Coach Hann is an accomplished English/Language Arts teacher and was named the 2018-2019 Coosa High School Teacher of the Year. He will fill the vacancy left by Krista Hall as she transfers in the new school year to Lead Literary Instructor. He also serves as the English/Language Arts department chair and helps facilitate and support all English/Language Arts instruction at Coosa High School.
Brock Holley, Calhoun City Schools’ Athletic Director, gave the following statement regarding the hiring: “Coach Hann brings a high-quality skill set to the classroom and the volleyball court. He is a proven winner and is highly motivated in all areas. We look forward to Coach Hann continuing to grow our volleyball program as one of the best in the state”.
Nic is married to Marissa Hann and they have a 2-year old son, Eli. Coach Hann is a graduate of Shorter University where he received a Bachelor’s degree in English. He also holds a Master’s degree in Christian Ministry Leadership from Liberty University.