Two Floyd County volleyball teams had hard-fought wins Tuesday evening as Armuchee and Pepperell recovered to defeat Sonoraville.
Playing at Armuchee, the Class 3A Lady Phoenix played each squad to 1-1 ties after the first two sets of each match before losing in the third and final set.
Armuchee opened its match with Sonoraville with a solid 25-16 set win before the Lady Phoenix edged out a 25-23 win in the second set. A back-and-forth battle ensued in the final set before Armuchee pulled out a 16-14 win.
Pepperell came out sluggish and was overpowered by Sonoraville 25-16 in the two teams’ first set, but the Lady Dragons came back and won the next two sets, 25-22, 15-8.
Armuchee is next at Gordon Central on Thursday, while Pepperell hosts Chattooga and Darlington.
In other action:
Coosa goes 5-2 in Florida
The Coosa volleyball team competed in the two-day KSA Fall Classic tournament in Orlando, Florida, last Friday and Saturday at the Orange County Convention Center.
The Lady Eagles went 5-2 and finished as the White Bracket runners-up after playing against teams from across the nation throughout the weekend.
Coosa’s Brinley Smith recorded her 3,000th career assist during the tournament and will be recognised during the team’s home matches Thursday. The senior has 3,132 assists in her career.
Coosa (19-5) started out 4-0 for the tournament, earning wins in two sets against St. Francis (Ga.), Villa Maria Academy (Pa.), and North Kansas City (Mo.), while fighting for a three-set win over TC Williams (Va.).
The Lady Eagles took Science Hill (Tenn.) to three sets before suffering their first loss of the tournament, and then defeat Pasco (Fla.) in three sets. Eaglecrest (Colo.) beat Coosa in the final match.
Kasey Thacker led Coosa with 80 kills, 14 aces and 12 blocks during the two-day event. Jordan Roberts had 44 kills and 12 aces, while Smith had 172 assists. Makayla Nelson had 58 digs.
Coosa will host Hiram and Sand Rock (Ala.) on Thursday.