The constant mist and dipping temperature didn’t deter some competitors as they gathered Friday evening at Barron Stadium for the Wolf Nation Under the Lights Invitational.
While some teams decided to leave early, there were still plenty around after sunset for the bulk of the running events, including Pepperell and the host school, Rome High.
Rome, which will host the Region 7-5A meet Thursday, swept both the boys’ and girls’ 4x100 and 4x400 relays, as well as the girls’ 100, 200 and 400, while Cheniniah McKeever won the boys’ 100 in 11.11 seconds.
Rome’s Gary Jones won the boys’ 1,600-meter run in 4:46.01, while teammate Patrick Motes took the top spot in the boys’ 3,200 in 10:37.13. Armuchee’s Kayla Hutcherson won the girls’ 1,600 and came in second in the 3,200.
Pepperell’s Camron Miles won the boy’s long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 7 inches, while Armuchee’s Mary Kate Wheeler took tops in the girls’ discus with a throw of 87-1.
Both Pepperell and Armuchee will compete in the Region 7-AA meet in Rockmart on Tuesday and Thursday.