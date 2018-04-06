PREP TRACK: Rome sweeps at Floyd County Championships
The term “comforts of home” has been more than just a saying this season when the Rome High track and field team competes at Barron Stadium. The Wolves and Lady Wolves are backing it up with victories.
With a pleasant afternoon providing the background, both Rome High groups rolled to top team finishes at the 2018 Floyd County Championships track and field meet at the venue Thursday, with several athletes winning their events.
Rome’s boys scored 239.5 points on the day, while Pepperell finished with 149.5 points and Darlington was third with 58.5.
The girls followed suit, scoring 239 points for first in the team standings followed by Pepperell with 110 and Coosa with 101.
Both the Wolves and Lady Wolves picked up first places in field events, but it was the track where they excelled.
Both squads each won all but two running events. Trai Hodges captured first in both the 100 and 200 meters, finishing in 10.94 and 22.36 seconds respectively.
Montrell Millsap won the 300 hurdles in 39.53 seconds. Adam Anderson took first in the discus with a throw of 148 feet, 9 inches, and Lucas Hua cleared 11 feet to win the boys’ pole vault.
Pepperell’s Dawson Melton won the 110 hurdles in a time of 15.09, while teammate Camron Miles won the long jump (21-7) and Brian Tanner took first in the shot put (47-6 1/2). Armuchee’s Chaney Holder won the 800 in 2 minutes, 6 seconds.
Jataria Jackson and Sarah Glick each won two events on the track in the girls’ competition.
Jackson kept pace as Rome’s top sprint threat, taking first in the 100 (12.46) and 200 (25.77), while Glick came out on top in the 800 (2:34) and 1,600 (5:50)
Coosa’s Carah Arrant finished first in both the 100 hurdles (16.63) and 300 hurdles (51.49), while Kasey Thacker gave the Lady Eagles another win with a leap of 15-9 in the long jump.
Pepperell’s Caroline Clark finished first in the discus with a throw of 105-6.