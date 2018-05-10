PREP TRACK: Local athletes place high on 1st day of state meets
Chattooga’s Jamarious Mosteller won the boys’ triple jump at the Class AA state finals in Albany with a jump of 45 feet, 7 ½ inches. Meanwhile, Pepperell’s Camron Miles finishes second in the boys’ long jump after an attempt of 22-5 ½ was good enough for state runner-up.
Also earning a spot on the podium at the Class AA finals was Armuchee’s Chaney Holder, who came in third in the boys’ 1,600 meters with a time of 4 minutes, 38 seconds. Pepperell’s Brian Tanner had the best performance for the Dragons with a distance of 47-11 ½ for fifth-place in the boys’ shot put.
Rome High’s athletes got started in the Class 5A state finals at Carrollton High School with Adam Anderson taking third in the boys’ discus after a massive throw of 160-0. His teammate Marquis Glanton came in fifth in the boys’ triple jump with a successful attempt of 46-6 ¼ to set his place.
Competition will continue Friday, when several Darlington athletes will compete in the field events at the Class A Private state finals being held at Berry College.