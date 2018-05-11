PREP TRACK & FIELD: Ball, Getchell win state titles in Friday's early events
The early results on Friday saw a pair of them come away with the ultimate title.
Darlington’s Elijah Ball set a new personal record en route to winning the Class A Private boys’ discus state championship at Berry College, topping out at 158 feet, 10 inches. The senior came in second last year and entered this year’s state finals as the sixth seed.
“He came off last year with a bit of a chip on his shoulders, so he was really determined to make it this year,” Darlington head track coach Kevin Hunt said. “We all knew he was capable of doing it.”
Another local state champion from Friday came in the form of Model’s Ellie Getchell, who bested her top height at sectionals in the girls’ pole vault and won the Class AA title after clearing 10 feet at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
Getchell, who qualified for state with a successful attempt of nine feet at sectionals, is the second Lady Devil to win a state track and field championship in as many years after Alex Quarles won the 1,600-meters title last season.
Ball wasn’t the only Darlington athlete to make a mark on Friday. Jacob Hunt finished sixth in the boys’ discus with a throw of 138-11 to give the Tigers some points in the team standings as well. Roth Wilcox had a jump of 19-6 in the boys’ long jump for eighth.
Kacey Kemp placed seventh in the Class A Private girls’ shot put, recording a throw of 31-9. She and Ball were scheduled to be back in the throws area Friday evening for the girls’ discus and boys’ shot put.
Friday also brought some good news for the Rome High track team as they continued to compete at the Class 5A state finals in Carrollton.
The Wolves’ 4x100-meter relay team consisting of Cheneniah McKeever, Trai Hodges, Xavier Roberts and Montrell Millsap set a new school record in the prelims at 41.78 seconds and qualified for today’s finals.