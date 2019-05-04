Model’s Megan Kent and Ellie Getchel have taken another step on their way to defending their state championships.
The duo came away top finishes Saturday in the Class AA sectional in Bremen. Kent cleared the high jump with a jump of 5 feet, 4 inches, while Getchel took first in the pole vault with a vault of 10 feet.
Kent and Getchel will be joined by teammates Jessie Schroeder and Laura Kate Cole at the GHSA Class AA Track and Field State Championships, which will be held at Berry College’s Valhalla Stadium beginning Thursday.
Rome High's squads had a strong showing at the Class 5A Sectional meet at Starr’s Mill with school records broken and several athletes qualifying for the Class 5A state finals at Carrollton High School later this week.
Marquis Glanton set a school record in the triple jump with a distance of 45-11 2/3 to qualify for state, and the girls’ 4x100-meters relay team finished sixth, setting a school record with a time of 48.14 seconds.
The Rome boys’ 4x100 relay team tied a record with a time of 41.65. Both Rome 4x100 teams will compete at the state finals.
Montrell Millsap and Jakobe Hamilton came in the top two in the hurdle events with Hamilton coming in first in the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.41 and Millsap winning the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.96.
Jahlia Evans took first place in the triple jump with a distance of 39-5 — a school record — and she also qualified in both hurdles events. Rome will send 14 other athletes to the state finals, including boys’ and girls’ 4x400 relay teams.
In Class AA, Rockmart’s Zoryan Hendricks highlighted the boys’ competition with three top finishes. The senior took first in the triple jump (46-11), the 110 hurdles (14.15), and the 300 hurdles (39.18).
Teammate Zabrion Whatley took first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.98.
For the girls, Rockmart's Keyarah Berry took second in the high jump and finished in eighth in the 200. The Rockmart teams finished sectionals by qualifying six other athletes for the state finals in individual events and the girls’ 4x100 and 4x400 teams, along with the boys’ "A" and "B" 4x100 teams.
Pepperell’s Camron Miles qualified for state in three events while setting a school record for the Dragons in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 39.45, coming in second. He also qualified in the 110-meter hurdles and the long jump.
Pepperell is sending six others to the state finals, along with the boys’ 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
Coosa’s boys and girls will send nine to state, Chattooga qualified seven student-athletes, and Armuchee’s girls will send four.