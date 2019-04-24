The first day of the Region 7-AA track and field championships had plenty of Greater Rome athletes already making their plans for the state sectionals.
Competing at Rockmart High School, the two-day meet wraps up Thursday with the finals in all running events and the last of the field events. Tuesday saw the first batch of students qualify for the Class AA state sectionals May 4 in Bremen.
The top four finishers in each event move on to sectionals.
Model's Megan Kent, the reigning AA state champion in girls' high jump, cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to win the region crown, while Model's Joseph Wallace won the boys' pole vault with a vault of 11 feet. Kent also qualified in the triple jump by placing third.
Pepperell had two region champions crowned Tuesday with Camron Miles taking first in the long jump with a distance of 21-6 1/2 and Dylan Bailiff winning the shot put with a throw of 45-1. Chris Barner was second in the shot put, giving the Dragons the top two places.
Meanwhile, Chattooga's Caroline Hodges had a throw of 96-11 to win the girls' discus. Chattooga's Faith Ann Foster came in second in the triple jump, while Ellie Martin snagged third in the high jump.
Armuchee's Mary Kate Wheeler came in second in the girls' shot put, while Grace Stanley and Kayla Hutcherson finished second and third, respectively, in the girls 1,600-meter run.
Rockmart's Jie Holmes won the girls' triple jump with a distance of 33-3 1/2, while the Jackets' Chandler Cooper took the region title in the boys' 1,600 with a time of 4 minutes, 56.50 seconds.
Keyarah Berry took second in the high jump Alyvia Hope was fourth in the discus and Javin Whatley was fourth in the boys' long jump to add to Rockmart's qualifiers.
Pepperell's Tome Vincent and Christian Weatherby finished third and fourth, respectively, in the boys' 1,600, while Josh Ross came in fourth in the boys' pole vault.
Coosa's Kenon Dixon got third in the boys' long jump, and Kasey Thacker finished fourth in the triple jump to move on to sectionals. Chattooga's Jamarious Mosteller took second in the boys' long jump, and Luis Medina was third in the shot put.
Unity Christian School's track teams, meanwhile, are preparing for he GICAA state meet which will take place Friday and Saturday at Lamar County High School in Barnesville.
A total of 12 athletes qualified for state during the GICAA Division II region meet in Augusta last week. Unity's Rose Hill won three events — the girls' high jump 300-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash.
Hill will be joined in the girls’ competition by teammates Julia Ackerman, Maggie Whitehead and Chloe Dover in the 4x400 relay. Ackerman qualified individually by taking second in the high jump.
Hudson Hill was Unity’s best finisher for the boys, taking third in the high jump. Hill will be joined by state qualifiers John Nance, Cole Landrum, John Landrum, Drew King, Alexander Beaty and Russ Delaino.