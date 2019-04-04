A little rain wasn't enough to cool down Rome High as the boys’ and girls’ track and field teams swept the Floyd County Championships for the second year in a row.
Most of the action was in the books before rain started to fall at Darlington’s Chris Hunter Stadium, and Rome was well on its way to victory.
The Wolves racked up 231.5 points ahead of second-place Pepperell with 127. Darlington took third place with 119.5 points, Coosa was fourth with 81 points, Model took fifth with 41 points, and Armuchee rounded out the scoring with 14.
The Lady amassed 226 points, while Darlington took second place with 142 points. Model took third place with 76 points, Coosa followed with 60 for fourth, Armuchee took fifth with 54 points, and Pepperell was close by with 52 points.
“This is a complete team effort,” Rome High coach Nick Bridges said. “This is why people get letter jackets. That’s why you put your patches on, so when you go to the mall or go out to eat folks recognize you. There’s some fantastic athletes around here, and it’s great for them to compete against one another.”
One of the big highlights on the day for Rome High were school records set by Connor Johnson and Jahlia Evans. Johnson broke his own record in the pole vault with a vault of 13 feet, 7 inches, and Evans shattered the triple jump record by more than 17 inches with a jump of 38-07.
What made Evans’ record even more impressive was the sophomore’s lack of experience in the event. Rome’s top triple jumper and long jumper Renauzay Jackson suffered an ankle Wednesday, and Evans was chosen to stand in for the event. The jump also makes her the top jumper in Class 5A, and eighth in all classifications.
“We have fantastic kids,” Bridges said. “They work hard and they do what’s asked of them.”
The Lady Wolves won most of the events except for five events. Darlington’s Kacey Kemp won the shot put with a throw of 31-11 and the discus with a distance of 111-09.
Model won the other three events with Megan Kent taking the high jump with a jump of 5-04 and the long jump with a distance of 16-07. Ellie Getchell won the pole vault with a vault of 10-06.
The Wolves took most of the boys’ events as well aside from the shot put, the discus and the long jump. Pepperell’s Camron Miles won the long jump with a distance of 21-01, Darlington’s Tate Ratledge finished first in the shot put with a throw of 47-03, and Coosa’s Sean Brown won the discus with a distance of 134-03.5.
“I was really proud of our guys,” Pepperell coach Joe Stokowski said. “We got a lot of points across the board. Rome has a really special program, and to be able to run against them and compete against them and see how we match up against one of the state’s elite teams it’s a thrill for the kids.”
Rome High will compete Saturday in the Scottsboro Invitational in Alabama.
In other prep action Thursday:
BASEBALL: Armuchee 8, Coosa 2
Armuchee pitcher Jack Rush tossed six innings and struck out five to lead the Indians to an 8-2 Region 7-AA win at home on Thursday.
Rush allowed only one earned run, and Jake Stanley pitched one inning in relief.
At the plate for the Indians (7-12, 4-6 7-AA), Brantson Duck had two hits and an RBI, Ethan Nixon scored three runs and had an RBI and two stolen bases, Jake Stanley and Bleu Swanson each had two hits and two RBIs, and Brayden Perry had two hits.
The Indians will face Trion today at 5 p.m., and the Eagles (3-16-1, 2-8) host Pepperell on Tuesday.
Christian Heritage 3, Model 1
The Model baseball team dropped its second straight game Thursday with a 3-1 non-region loss to Christian Heritage on the road.
For Model (13-5), Davis Chastain was 2-for-3 at the plate, and Daulton Waddell scored the Blue Devils’ only run in the second inning.
Jacob Monteith took the loss for Model throwing five innings and allowing three earned runs. Hunter Wessell pitched in relief.
Model hosts Rockmart today at 5:30 p.m. in a Region 7-AA contest.
TENNIS: Rockmart boys 5, Rome 0
The Rockmart boys’ tennis team wrapped up regular season play Thursday with a 5-0 shutout against Rome High at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The win pushes the Yellow Jackets record to a perfect 17-0.
Jackson Norris won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Timothy Malone won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Bennett Vest won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Hunter England and Elijah Malone won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, and Dillon Mahan and Gavin Tan won 7-6, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Rockmart will compete in the Region 7-AA tournament on Monday at the Tennis Center.
Rockmart girls 3, Rome 2
The Rockmart girls’ tennis team got away with a 3-2 win against Rome on Thursday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Mary Ella Owen won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2 singles, and Malorie Bradfield won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Eisley Pope and Maddie Ann Harp won 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will compete in the Region 7-AA tournament on Monday at the Tennis Center.
GOLF: Pepperell girls 93, Armuchee 114
Pepperell’s Josie McGraw shot a 46 on Thursday to carry the Pepperell girls’ golf team past Armuchee at Meadow Lakes.
The Lady Dragons finished with a 93 to Armuchee’s 114.
Sydnie Edwards carded a 47 for the Lady Dragons, Courtney Self shot a 52, and Zoirra Stallings recorded a 61.
For Armuchee, Gracie Williams was the low shooter with a 55, Katie Leonard shot a 59, followed by Logan Lively’s 61 and Alison Jackson’s 63.
Michael Corntassel was the low shooter for the Pepperell boys with a 44. Coosa’s Landon Tate and Lake Smith each carded a 53.