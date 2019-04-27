The Rockmart boys’ and girls’ track and field teams were crowned champions at home sweeping the Region 7-AA meet.
The Jackets scored 175 points for first, followed by Pepperell’s 149 points for second and Chattooga’s 92 points for third. Gordon Central, Coosa, Model and Dade County rounded out the rest of the standings.
For the girls, the Lady Jackets racked up 146 points ahead of Gordon Central’s 111.5 points and Chattooga’s 92 points. Pepperell, Armuchee, Model, Coosa and Dade County followed respectively.
The event, which wrapped up Thursday, was highlighted by three first-place finishes from Rockmart’s Zoryan Hendricks.
Hendricks took first in the 110-meter hurdles, the 300 hurdles and the triple jump. Zabrion earned two first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.
The top four from each advance to the sectional meet on May 4 in Bremen.
In the Area 4-A Private meet, Darlington’s boys came away with second place, while the Lady Tigers took third.
The Tigers finished with 129 points behind first-place Whitefield Academy, and the Lady Tigers had 95 points behind first-place Mount Paran and second-place North Cobb Christian.
The top four finishers in each event move on to compete in the GHSA Class A Private state meet May 9-11 at Berry College’s Valhalla Stadium. The site will also host classes 7A and AA.
Defending state champion Kacey Kemp took first place in two events with a throw of 32 feet, 2 1/2 inches in the shot put, and a distance of 125 feet, 8 1/2 inches in the discus.
Roth Wilcox swept the hurdles competition for the boys taking first in the 110 with a time of 15.18 and first in the 300 with a time of 40.44. Wilcox also took second in the long jump with a distance of 21 feet, 7 inches.
Ashanti Cobb qualified for state in two events taking fourth in the 200-meter dash and second in the triple jump.
For the boys, Tate Ratledge took first in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 8 1/2 inches, and second in the discus with a distance of 134 feet, 3 inches.
Second-place finishers for the Tigers were Quinton Beach in the pole vault and Jonathan Murphy in the 100-meter dash.
Third-place finishers were Lawson Blake in the 3200-meter run, Tommy Atha took third in the triple jump and Davis Watson in the shot put. Rounding out the state qualifiers for the Tigers were fourth-place finishers Jordan Hellier in the 800-meter run and Patrick Shealy in the triple jump. The 4x100 boys’ relay team took third, and the 4x400 team took fourth.
For the girls, Emmaline Ratledge took second in the 100-meter hurdles, and Jayden Boswell took third in the 800-meter run. Zoe Rahn came in third in the pole vault, Maggie Hawkins came in fourth in the 3200-meter run, and Sophie Jin took fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.