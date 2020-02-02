It’s been about eight months since Pepperell’s Cade Maynor was crowned a track and field state champion, but the athlete was recently back in the spotlight.
Maynor was given his state championship ring by Pepperell track and field coach Joe Stokowski this past Friday during halftime of the Lady Dragons’ basketball game against Chattooga as both sides of the gym erupted in applause.
Last May in Carrollton, Maynor won a state championship in the GHSA Wheelchair Class 2 boys’ shot put. Maynor was the only entry, but his throw of 14-3 1/2 feet not only gave him a state title, but was nearly a foot further than the previous state record-holding throw, which was 13-1 1/2.
Maynor hopes to defend his title this season as he continues to represent the Dragons.