PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Pepperell boys win Region 7-AA track title
Boosted by performances in the field events, the Pepperell boys’ track and field team claimed the Region 7-AA championship on Thursday on the final day of the region meet at Gordon Central High School.
The Dragons’ Brian Tanner won both the discus and the shot put, while Dylan Bailiff captured the runner-up spot in each event. Pepperell finished with 155.50 points, while Rockmart was second with 144 points.
Rockmart captured the girls’ region title, coming in at 118.50 points, followed by Chattooga (94) and Coosa (92.33). Pepperell was fourth with 88.33 points.
The top four in each event qualified for the state sectionals, which will take place next Saturday at Gordon Central.
Rounding out Pepperell’s boys’ region title turn were wins Thursday in the 300-meter hurdles, 3,200 meters and the 4x400-meter relay.
Dawson Melton won the 300 hurdles title with a time of 40.47 seconds, Omar Maldonado took the 3,200 title with a time of 11:16.70, and the Dragons’ “A” relay team won the 4x400 in 3:35.93.
Armuchee got first places from Tae Allen, who won the high jump be clearing 6 feet, and Chaney Holder, who won the 800 with a time of 2:05.23.
All four Floyd County schools had top finishers in the girls’ competition, beginning with Coosa’s Carah Arrant, who took first in the 100 hurdles at 16.10 seconds while coming in second in the 300 hurdles to teammate Lainey Simms, who won in 50.26 seconds.
Armuchee’s Kayla Hutcherson followed up her earlier win in the 1,600 with the 3,200 title, posting a time of 13.09.88. Her teammates Madison Smith and Grace Stanley finished 1-2 in the 800.
Model’s Ellie Getchell cleared 9 feet, 1 inch for the girls’ pole vault title, while Kyla Reynolds won the 400 in a time of 1:03.20. Pepperell’s Caroline Clark topped the discus with a throw of 98-11.
Ball, Wilcox lead Darlington
The Area 4-A Private track and field championships were held at Whitefield Academy this week, and Darlington’s boys had some top performances.
Elijah Ball swept the throwing events as the Tigers locked up first and second place in both the boys’ discus and shot put. Ball won the shot put with a distance of 51¼, and won the discus with a throw of 144-6.
Tate Ratledge took second in the shot put with a 48-6, and Jacob Hunt came in second in the discus with a 137-4.
Roth Wilcox won the other area title for Darlington as he finished first in the boys’ 300 hurdles with a time of 41.65 seconds. He came in second in the 110 hurdles at 15.85.
Lawson Blake was the Tigers’ other top-two finisher, coming in second in the 3,200 in 11:20.11.
Darlington’s Kacey Kemp came in second in both the girls’ shot put and discus, while Emily Edwards was second in the 3,200 and Sophie Jin took runner-up in the 100 hurdles.
The Class A Private state sectional will be held next Saturday at Landmark Christian School in Fairburn.
AREA GHSA TRACK AND FIELD STATE SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS
(top four at region/area)
All sectionals will take place April 28
CLASS AA (Region 7-AA)
at Gordon Central High School
GIRLS
Discus Throw
1 Caroline Clark PEPP 98-11
2 Addie Garrett PEPP 95-03
High Jump
1 Megan Kent MODL 5-06.00
Long Jump
3 Katelynn Bennett PEPP 15-00.75
4 Kasey Thacker COOS 14-11.50
Pole Vault
1 Ellie Getchell MODL 9-01.00
4 Catlin Baker PEPP 7-00.00
Shot Put
4 Caroline Clark PEPP 29-08.00
Triple Jump
2 Victaria Saxton MODL 32-06.25
3 Kasey Thacker COOS 32-00.75
4x100 meters
2 Pepp '1' 53.33
3 Coos '1' 53.92
4 Pepp '2' 55.34
1,600 meters
1 Kayla Hutcherson AMUC 5:59.59
4 Lori Mason COOS 6:16.60
400 meters
1 Kyla Reynolds MODL 1:03.20
3 Katie Shinholster AMUC 1:05.08
100-meter hurdles
1 Carah Arrant COOS 16.10
3 Lainey Simms COOS 17.03
800 meters
1 Madison Smith AMUC 2:37.01
2 Grace Stanley AMUC 2:43.39
3 Kasana Page COOS 2:44.60
4 Catlin Baker PEPP 2:44.88
200 meters
3 Katie Shinholster AMUC 28.58
300-meter hurdles
1 Lainey Simms COOS 50.26
2 Carah Arrant COOS 51.98
4 MacKenzie Johnston MODL 53.87
3,200 meters
1 Kayla Hutcherson AMUC 13:09.88
4 Lori Mason COOS 13:57.23
4x400 meters
2 AMUC '1' 4:33.29
BOYS
Discus Throw
1 Brian Tanner PEPP 138-10
2 Dylan Bailiff PEPP 126-03
High Jump
1 Tae Allen AMUC 6-00.00
4 Corbin Lamb MODL 5-08.00
Long Jump
1 Camron Miles PEPP 21-04.00
3 Kenon Dixon COOS 20-00.50
Pole Vault
3 Joseph Wallace MODL J10-06.00
Shot Put
1 Brian Tanner PEPP 43-11.00
2 Dylan Bailiff PEPP 42-07.50
Triple Jump
2 Kenon Dixon COOS 43-11.25
3 Camron Miles PEPP 42-09.00
4x100 meters
2 Pepp '1' 44.69
4 Coos '1' 45.16
1,600 meters
1 Chaney Holder AMUC 4:45.92
2 Rob Vincent PEPP 4:48.97
3 Omar Maldonado PEPP 4:58.83
4 Nick Arrant COOS 5:02.97
400 meters
3 Markez Cammon PEPP 52.82
100 meters
3 Kenon Dixon COOS 11.32
4 Tae Allen AMUC 11.54
110-meter hurdles
2 Dawson Melton PEPP 14.96
3 Camron Miles PEPP 15.32
800 meters
1 Chaney Holder AMUC 2:05.23
2 Nick Arrant COOS 2:07.84
3 Rob Vincent PEPP 2:11.08
200 meters
2 Markez Cammon PEPP 23.45
300-meter hurdles
1 Dawson Melton PEPP 40.47
3,200 meters
1 Omar Maldonado PEPP 11:16.70
3 Jerry Cable AMUC 11:34.85
4x400 meters
1 Pepp '1' 3:35.93
4 Coos '1' 3:48.03
CLASS A PRIVATE (Darlington-Area 4-A Private)
at Landmark Christian
GIRLS
3,200 meters
2 Emily Edwards 13:07.88
100-meter hurdles
2 Sophie Jin 19.55
Shot Put
2 Kacey Kemp 32-03.75
Discus Throw
2 Kacey Kemp 94-00
BOYS
800 meters
4 John Prosser Deaton 2:08.83
1,600 meters
4 Lawson Blake 4:49.78
3,200 meters
2 Lawson Blake 11:20.11
110-meter hurdles
2 Roth Wilcox 15.85
300-meter hurdles
1 Roth Wilcox 41.65
4x400 meters
4 Darlington 'A' 3:46.00
High Jump
3 Clayton Tillery 4-08.00
Triple Jump
3 Tommy Atha 40-10.00
Shot Put
1 Elijah Ball 51-00.25
2 Tate Ratledge 48-06.00
Discus Throw
1 Elijah Ball 144-06
2 Jacob Hunt 137-04