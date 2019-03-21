During a break in the gloomy weather that has plagued spring sports so far this season, the Darlington track and field teams had a window of opportunity with a bright, sunny day to host a meet at Chris Hunter Stadium on Thursday.
The Darlington girls came away with first place, edging Cartersville by two points with 159 to the Lady Hurricanes' 157. Cedartown followed with 130 points, while Pepperell scored 74 points, and Model had 73.
On the boys’ side, Cartersville took first place with 170 points and Cedartown claimed second with 157. Darlington took third place with 115 points, Pepperell was fourth with 94, and Model had 37.
Ashanti Cobb took first place in two events for the Lady Tigers, winning the 200-meter run with a time of 26.75 seconds and the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet, 1 1/2 inches.
Model's girls came away with four first-place finishes, led by Laura Kate Cole winning the 100 and 300 hurdles with times of 18.61 seconds and 54.95, respectively.
Defending state champs Ellie Getchell and Megan Kent also had first-place finishes. Kent won the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 6 inches, and Getchell took first in the pole vault with a vault of 10 feet.
Cedartown got some extra support thrown its way as former Bulldogs standout and current Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was on hand to help guide some of the younger athletes.
The Bulldogs took first and second place in the 100 and 200. Tony Mathis finished first in the 100 with a time of 11.31, and Chadriq Neal took second in 11.51. In the 200, Dorian Gibson finished 54.39, and Trent Mitchell took second with a time of 54.59.
Cedartown had five other first-place finishes on the way to its second-place team finish.
Darlington had four first-place finishes including a win in the shot put by Tate Ratledge, who had a top throw of 50 feet, 5 inches. Roth Wilcox finished first in two events, winning the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.72, and the long jump with a distance of 21-3. Patrick Shealy finished first in the triple jump with a distance of 42 feet.