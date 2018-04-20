PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Individuals highlight region meet for Wolves, Lady Wolves
Getting to the region track and field championship can feel like the completion of something, but Rome High head coach Nick Bridges is quick to correct anyone who rests on that assumption.
Rome’s boys and girls each came in second in the final standings of the Region 7-5A championships at Barron Stadium on Thursday, facing a barrage of tough competition from Kell, Woodland and eventual region champions Carrollton.
There were still some positives to take away, however, as 26 Rome High athletes qualified in 21 events for next week’s state sectionals at Starr’s Mill High School with a chance to earn a spot in the Class 5A state meet May 10-12 in Carrollton.
Jataria Jackson, the Lady Wolves’ sprint specialist, won both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash as well as running the anchor leg of Rome’s 4x400 relay team that finished second with a time of 4 minutes, 9.77 seconds.
The boys’ 4x400 relay came down to an exciting finish as the Wolves’ Trai Hodges managed to maintain Rome’s lead in the final 75 meters ahead of Woodland to take the title in 3:27.55
Marquis Glanton won the triple jump title with a leap of 45 feet, 11½ inches, while Adam Anderson took second in the discus, recording a top throw of 149-3.
Jakobe Hamilton finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles, while Montrell Millsap bounced back from a tough run in the 110 to take second in the 300.
Bridges said he has been appreciative of the work the kids have done this season, his second at the helm of the program, but admits maybe it’s been a little bit longer than it needed to be.
“I think we may have started too early,” Bridges said with a laugh. “I mean, we had kids who were doing stuff on their own in November before we had organized workouts.”
The team competed in an indoor meet in January before starting the regular season outdoors at the beginning of March and then scattering to get in extra meets when weather forced cancellations.
“It’s been a process,” Bridges said. “We definitely didn’t achieve our goal that we had in place … but still, we have a lot of really good kids who competed very well who we’re sending on to sectionals and I expect us to send on to state.”
Jackson won the 100 in 12.45 on Thursday and the 200 in 25.82. She ran the 200 and 400 last season, but it was upon further examination that she was asked to swap the quarter-mile for the 100.
“I like running all of my events, so it’s not that big of a problem to have to switch it up this season,” Jackson said. “I’ve been running since I was young, but I just never ran track. So I needed to get experience.”
Jackson set the school record in the 200 last week at a meet at McEachern High School, finishing in 25.34 seconds. She broke the 11-year-old Rome High record in the 100 earlier this season with a time of 11.99.
The sophomore felt her performances on Thursday were fine but knows she can still improve.
“Since it’s my first year in the 100, I think I did pretty well, but running against fast competition helps me to build up speed,” she said. “I’m used to how everything works in the 200, but I keep pushing, keep trying to get better.”
That mentality is what Bridges said has been enjoyable to see in his time with the team, as evident by the performances of the 4x400 teams this week. The girls went from posting a time of around 4:20 to coming in at 4:09 on Thursday.
The boys shaved off about three seconds. Both are near school-record times.
“We’re running a bunch of kids who want to compete,” Bridges said. “We’re not just running track-only kids. We’ve got football kids, basketball kids out there. It’s a true program, and that’s why I’m excited about being a part of all of this.”
ROME STATE SECTIONAL QUALIFIERS
(top four at region)
April 28 at Starr's Mill High School
GIRLS
100 meters
1 Jataria Jackson 12.45
200 meters
1 Jataria Jackson 25.82
3,200 meters
4 Nora Bailey 12:36.18
100-meter hurdles
4 Makaela Wofford 17.81
4x100 meters
4 Rome "B" 50.22
1) Keyara Robinson 2) Jamiya Cole
3) Alanna Washington 4) Ky'ana Holley
4x400 meters
2 Rome "A" 4:09.77
1) DaNiyah Primus 2) Jahlia Evans
3) Jasmine Dennis 4) Jataria Jackson
High Jump
4 Katelyn Adams J4-10.00
Pole Vault
4 Chloe Tilton 8-06.00
Long Jump
3 Renauzay Jackson 17-02.25
4 Shardae Evans 16-00.25
Triple Jump
3 DaNiyah Primus 34-04.50
BOYS
400 meters
3 Jayden Brewer 50.08
1,600 meters
3 Gary Jones 4:48.35
4 John Finn 4:51.77
3,200 meters
4 Sam Pierce 10:31.43
110-meter hurdles
2 Jakobe Hamilton 15.36
300-meter hurdles
2 Montrell Millsap 41.20
3 Jakobe Hamilton 41.99
4x100 meters
2 Rome "A" 42.34
1) Cheneniah Mckeever 2) Trai Hodges
3) Xavier Roberts 4) Montrell Millsap
4x400 meters
1 Rome "A" 3:27.55
1) Jayden Brewer 2) Jamious Griffin
3) Trai Hodges 4) Jakobe Hamilton
High Jump
3 Adam Anderson 6-02.00
4 Jakobe Hamilton J6-02.00
Triple Jump
1 Marquis Glanton 45-11.50
Shot Put
3 Davien Parks 45-06.00
4 Timothy Cammack 45-02.00
Discus Throw
2 Adam Anderson 149-03 (PR)